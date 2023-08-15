CFP Board Announces July 2023 CFP® Certification Exam Results

News provided by

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

15 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the results of the July 2023 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during a July 11-18 testing window to 2,926 candidates, with 6% of candidates testing remotely. The pass rate for the July exam was 67%.

According to the July 2023 post-exam survey, the main reason exam-takers are pursuing CFP® certification is to demonstrate experience on the job (41%), followed by to distinguish themselves as a fiduciary (25%). Of the exam-takers, 77% reported receiving some level of financial support from their employers during the CFP® certification process. 

Registration for the CFP® exam showed that 71% of July candidates are under 40 years old and 38% are under 30 years old.

The top three CFP Board exam preparation resources used by exam-takers were CFP Board Practice Exam 1, the Exam Candidate Handbook and the Candidate Preparation Toolkit. Other resources used included CFP Board supplementary resources and guidance documents, the CFP Board Candidate Forum and webinars. The 10 states with the most exam-takers were California, Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Colorado, Ohio and Massachusetts, with 1,562 candidates from these states sitting for the exam.

"As CFP Board continues to foster growth in the financial planning profession, we are committed to providing access to the tools CFP® certification candidates need to prepare for the exam," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Congratulations to candidates from across the country for passing this rigorous exam."

Statistics from previous exams — including those from the July 2023 exam — are available on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

November 2023 Exam

The CFP® exam is offered three times annually, in March, July and November. Registration for the November 2023 CFP® Certification Exam is now open. This exam will be administered from October 31 through November 7, 2023. The registration deadline is October 17, and the Education Verification deadline is October 10. Testing appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. We therefore encourage individuals to register for the exam at least 60 days in advance for the best date and site availability. Early registrants who schedule exams by September 5 are eligible for a discount.

To begin the path to certification, CFP® certification candidates should create accounts on CFP.net. Here, they can access resources for all stages of their certification journey.

ABOUT CFP BOARD
CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 96,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Also from this source

CFP Board Releases Practitioner Resource Guide as Companion to The Psychology of Financial Planning

CFP Board Adopts Resolution Encouraging CFP® Professionals to Engage in Pro Bono Financial Planning

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.