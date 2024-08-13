CFP Board Announces July 2024 CFP® Certification Exam Results

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the results of the July 2024 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during a July 9-16 testing window to 2,999 candidates. This is the second-largest number of people to ever sit for a CFP® Certification Exam in July. The pass rate for the July 2024 exam was 65%.

"The strong turnout for the July 2024 CFP® exam shows that CFP® certification continues to be the standard for competent and ethical financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "As more Americans seek financial advisors who will act in their best interests at all times, the trusted advice of CFP® professionals is more important than ever. We congratulate all those who took the exam and welcome the new class of CFP® professionals into our dedicated community of financial experts."

Following the unprecedented turnout for the March 2024 CFP® exam, CFP Board surpassed 100,000 certificants in the U.S., representing about one-third of retail financial advisors.

According to the July 2024 post-exam survey, the main reason exam-takers are pursuing CFP® certification is to demonstrate expertise in their job (40%), followed by to distinguish themselves as a fiduciary (32%). Of the exam-takers, 52% reported receiving some level of financial support from their employers during the CFP® certification process.

Registration for the CFP® exam showed that 71% of July candidates are under 40 years old and 40% are under age 30. The 10 states with the most exam-takers were California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio and Colorado, with 1,608 candidates from these states sitting for the exam.

Statistics from previous exams — including those from the July 2024 exam — are available on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

November 2024 Exam

The CFP® exam is offered three times annually, in March, July and November. Registration for the November 2024 CFP® Certification Exam is now open. This exam will be administered from November 6-13, 2024. The registration deadline is October 24, and the Education Verification deadline is October 17. Testing appointments are scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. We therefore encourage individuals to register for the exam at least 60 days in advance for the best date and site availability.

To begin the path to certification, CFP® certification candidates should create accounts on CFP.net. Here, they can access resources for all stages of their certification journey.

