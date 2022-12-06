CFP Board Announces November 2022 CFP® Certification Exam Results

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) today announced the results of the November 2022 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during a November 1-8 testing window to 3,204 candidates, with 4% of candidates testing remotely. The pass rate for the November exam was 64%.

According to the November 2022 post-exam survey, most exam-takers (65%) are pursuing CFP® certification to become more skilled at their jobs and to better serve their clients.

The post-exam survey also showed that 68% of November candidates are under 40 years old and 35% are under 30 years old.

Nearly 75% of exam-takers reported receiving some level of financial support from their employers during the CFP® certification process. Further, 68% of exam-takers also reported that while they were preparing for the exam, the CFP Board provided the right information and resources at the right time. The top five CFP Board resources used by candidates were CFP Board Practice Exam 1, the Exam Candidate Handbook, CFP Board supplementary resources and guidance documents, the CFP Board Candidate Forum and the Candidate Preparation Toolkit. Other resources used included webinars, the CFP Board Mentor Program and scholarship opportunities.

"The results of our post-exam survey continue to prove that earning CFP® certification is an essential step for financial planners who want to elevate their careers and serve their clients' best interests," says CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "CFP Board would like to congratulate all of the candidates who pursued CFP® certification by successfully passing the exam. We appreciate your dedication to helping clients achieve their financial dreams."

Historical exam statistics — including those from the November 2022 exam — are available on CFP Board's exam statistics webpage.

March 2023 Exam

The CFP® exam is offered three times annually in March, July and November. Registration for the March 2023 CFP® Certification Exam is now open. This exam will be administered from March 7 to March 14, 2023. The registration deadline is February 21, and the Education Verification deadline is February 14. Testing appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis. We therefore encourage individuals to register for the exam at least 60 days in advance for the best date and site availability. Early registrants who schedule exams by January 10 are eligible for a discount.

To begin the path to certification, individuals aspiring to become CFP® professionals should create accounts on CFP.net. Here, they can access resources for all stages of their certification journey.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.