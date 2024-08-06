CFP Board Appoints Jillien Meier as Managing Director of Program Development

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the appointment of Jillien Meier as its Managing Director of Program Development. In this new role, Meier leads the creation, innovation and delivery of programs, products and services at CFP Board that advance the financial planning profession for the benefit of the public. Meier brings over a decade of experience developing successful nonprofit programs and campaigns.

As Managing Director, Meier oversees initiatives to support CFP® professionals and increase the diversity of the financial planning profession. This includes building impactful external partnerships and engaging thought leaders and others in the financial advice ecosystem to support the development of relevant and practical programs. She is responsible for conference and event programming as well as the delivery of compelling content through online and print channels. She also serves as the executive sponsor to the Women's Initiative (WIN) Council and Diversity Advisory Group.

"Jillien's experience coordinating impactful nonprofit campaigns and programs and her deep commitment to diversity are significant assets to our work to elevate and grow the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE.

Since 2012, Meier worked at Share Our Strength, where she developed and implemented a national partnerships strategy and pioneered new programmatic approaches. As the Managing Director for the No Kid Hungry campaign's program partnerships and strategy development, she successfully launched 16 state-based No Kid Hungry campaigns and managed an $8 million fundraising drive.

Prior to her work at Share Our Strength, Meier worked at the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a part of the Center for Family Economic Success. Meier earned her master's degree in social policy and her bachelor's degree in government and politics from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Meier is based at CFP Board's headquarters in Washington, D.C., and collaborates closely with the Managing Directors of Research, Workforce and Corporate Relations, reporting to the Chief Program Officer, Lisa Davis, J.D.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

