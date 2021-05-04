CFP Board Appoints Kim Hayes, CFP® as Director of Corporate Relations

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has hired Kim Hayes, CFP® as Director of Corporate Relations. In this role, Hayes will report to Managing Director for Corporate Relations Joseph V. Maugeri, CFP® and contribute to key initiatives aimed at reinforcing firms' preferences for CFP® certification and the incorporation of CFP® certification as an important element of their hiring and professional development programs.

"CFP Board values its strong relationships with firms across the nation as we work together to build a more diverse pipeline of CFP® professionals to provide competent and ethical financial planning to the public," said CFP Board's Chief Executive Officer Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Kim's talents and experiences will make her a vital member of our Corporate Relations team and its work to strengthen and expand these important relationships."

Prior to joining CFP Board, Hayes was director of financial planning at Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WRI) in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, where she led financial planning activity and coordinated training efforts for advisors, as well as actively promoting CFP® certification. Hayes previously served a financial planning consultant at WRI and worked in financial planning and education planning services roles at other firms in Kansas.

Hayes earned her CFP® certification in 2003 and has been actively involved with the financial planning profession. Since 2016, she has served on CFP Board's Disciplinary and Ethics Commission. She has been a member of the program committee of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Kansas City since 2020.

"Kim's experience and demonstrated leadership make her a compelling advocate for financial planning practice and the importance of CFP® certification," said Maugeri. "I look forward to working with her to expand our programs to strengthen firms' support of CFP® certification."

Hayes holds a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas.

