CFP Board Appoints Seasoned National Not-for-Profit Leader Lisa Davis as Chief Program Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive nationwide search, CFP Board announced today that it has appointed Lisa Davis as its Chief Program Officer. With an illustrious career in not-for-profit leadership, Davis brings a wealth of experience in developing multimillion-dollar programmatic initiatives for esteemed national organizations, including Share Our Strength, Feeding America and AARP.

In this newly created role, Davis will oversee program development, workforce initiatives, programs to diversify the profession, research, knowledge for practice, corporate relations and fundraising, and university relations.

"Lisa's proven track record in spearheading integrated program and engagement strategies aligns seamlessly with CFP Board's values and strategic priorities," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Her leadership and vision will be instrumental as we expand programs and add value across the financial advice ecosystem for the benefit of the public, advisors and the financial planning profession."

Davis will ensure that CFP Board's programmatic work is directed toward the most critical issues impacting the financial planning profession. Her expertise in fostering cross-organizational collaboration and growing influence through strategic partnerships will be an invaluable asset as CFP Board prioritizes workforce and talent pipeline expansion. In her role, she will pursue ambitious goals to enhance diversity among CFP® professionals and in the broader financial planning ecosystem.

"I am excited to join the outstanding team at CFP Board," said Davis. "CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals play an essential role in helping people navigate an array of financial decisions and build financial security. I look forward to helping CFP Board achieve its bold goals of expanding and diversifying the profession so that more families reach their financial goals."

Davis joins CFP Board from Share Our Strength, where she has served as Senior Vice President, Program and Advocacy since 2016. Share Our Strength's mission is to end hunger and poverty in the U.S. and abroad. There, she directed the strategy, planning and implementation of multi-year plans for the organization's iconic No Kid Hungry campaigns. She also launched the Mayor's Alliance to End Child Hunger, which includes more than 300 mayors from across the U.S.

Previously, Davis spent six years in senior government relations and public policy roles with Feeding America. Earlier in her career, she managed issue advocacy campaigns for AARP and established a national coalition comprising major business trade associations and labor unions. She began her career representing the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare before Congress and the president's administration, advocating on Social Security, pension, budget, health care and senior housing issues.

Davis holds a J.D. from the Washington College of Law at American University and a bachelor's degree in English and French from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C., headquarters, Davis will report to CFP Board CEO Kevin Keller. She joins the organization on May 6. CFP Board's recruiting partner, Vetted Solutions, assisted in the search for this new role.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

