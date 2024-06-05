CFP Board Appoints William Mann, J.D., as Managing Director of Adjudication

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the appointment of William (Bill) Mann, J.D., as its Managing Director of Adjudication, a role that supports upholding the organization's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct (Code and Standards). Mann brings 25 years of legal experience in financial services.

"CFP Board is committed to setting and upholding ethical standards in a fair and credible process," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Bill's extensive financial services experience and legal expertise are invaluable in helping us maintain the integrity of CFP® certification."

As Managing Director, Mann oversees the adjudication process in compliance with CFP Board's Procedural Rules, Code and Standards, Fitness Standards and Sanction Guidelines. He serves as the lead legal counsel to the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission (DEC), managing all hearings, reviews and preparation of written orders. Mann succeeds Erin Koeppel, J.D., who has been promoted to Managing Director of Government Relations and Public Policy Counsel after serving as lead counsel to the DEC for more than five years.

Before joining CFP Board, Mann was Managing Director, Deputy Chief Counsel at Charles Schwab. Previously, he was Special Counsel at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, focusing on internal investigations, securities litigation and enforcement matters. Prior to that role, he was a partner at Mayer Brown LLP, where he represented prominent clients in the financial industry. Mann holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia and a bachelor's degree in economics, English and political science from the University of Richmond.

Mann is based at CFP Board's headquarters in Washington, D.C., and reports to General Counsel Leo G. Rydzewski, J.D., CAE.

