CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Ballentine Partners Launch Diversity-Focused Scholarship

The Center administers scholarships to assist qualified individuals complete the education requirement as part of the CFP® certification process. The scholarship offered in collaboration with Ballentine Partners helps the Center achieve its mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession.

"We believe that supporting diversity among the next generation of the financial planning community is vital to the future of our industry," said Drew McMorrow, President & CEO of Ballentine Partners. "We are grateful with this scholarship to support the goal of bringing new voices into the profession."

Eligible scholarship candidates must be enrolled in an undergraduate, certificate or graduate-level CFP Board Registered Program. Candidates must also identify as Black or African American and/or Hispanic or Latino, and be an eligible candidate for CFP® certification as outlined by the CFP Board Fitness Standards.

The application and further information about the Ballentine Partners Scholarship to Create a Diverse Financial Planning Profession can be found on CFP Board's website. The deadline to apply for a 2021 scholarship award is October 10, 2021.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

ABOUT BALLENTINE PARTNERS

Ballentine Partners is a client-centric investment and wealth management firm dedicated to integrity and independence. We manage over $9.1 billion of assets (as of 3/31/2021) for private clients who rely on us to be their most trusted advisor for all aspects of their complex financial lives. With clients ranging from entrepreneurs with $3.5 million of liquid assets to multi-generational families with over $1 billion, we customize our solutions to our clients' needs and design our strategies with only our clients' interests in mind.

