CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Dalton Education Announce New Diversity-Focused Scholarship

WASHINGTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Dalton Education announced today the launch of the Dalton Education CFP® Exam Review Course Scholarship that seeks to advance diversity in the financial planning profession. The scholarship will cover the full cost of the Dalton Review CFP® exam review course for eligible candidates seeking to become CFP® professionals. The program will award 10 scholarships annually, at a total value of approximately $15,000.

The application window for the scholarship program opened today as part of the Center's spring 2021 scholarship cycle. The application process will be managed by the Center. Awardees will enroll into Dalton's review course in time to prepare for the July 2021 CFP® exam.

Eligible candidates must be U.S. residents and registered for the July 2021 CFP® exam by the time the award is issued. Candidates must also be from the financial planning profession's underrepresented populations in terms of gender, race, ethnicity, or a military veteran or a spouse of a military veteran.

"Dalton Education's generous support shows it is committed to making a diverse and sustainable profession a reality," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The scholarship program will help grow the future financial planner workforce that can meet the growing demand for diverse personal financial advice."

The CFP® certification exam is just one of several requirements that need to be met to become a CFP® professional. In addition to passing the exam, candidates must meet CFP Board's experience requirements, pass a background check, have a bachelor's degree (or higher) and successfully complete a college-level program of study in personal financial planning.

"We are committed to building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive financial planning profession," said Dalton Education Founder and President Joseph M. Gillice, MBA, CPA, CFP®. "Our diversity-focused scholarship program is a meaningful way for us to provide opportunities for professionals from underserved communities to achieve CFP® certification."

More information about the Dalton Education CFP® Exam Review Course Scholarship Program and the application to apply can be found here.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 88,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

ABOUT DALTON EDUCATION

Dalton Education, LLC, a CeriFi company, is a leading provider of innovative education solutions in financial planning. The founders of Dalton Education have helped thousands of financial professionals earn the CFP® certification. Our program consists of providing the highest quality CFP® education through premier university partners and the leading CFP® review course in the industry, The Dalton Review® for the CFP® Exam. Dalton Education is the only education provider to offer a 100% money-back guarantee that students will pass the CFP® exam through its Guarantee to Pass™ Education and Review programs.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

