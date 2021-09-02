CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and Parsec Financial Launch Diversity-Focused Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (the Center) and Parsec Financial announced today the launch of the Parsec Financial CFP® Certification Diversity Scholarship that seeks to advance diversity in the financial planning profession. For the next four years, the scholarship will provide four awards annually of up to $5,000 USD each to qualified students from underrepresented populations in the Southeast United States pursuing CFP® certification.

As part of its mission to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, the Center administers scholarships to enable qualified individuals to complete the education requirement for attaining CFP® certification. The scholarships build the profession's talent pipeline, foster diversity and raise awareness of the financial planning career to college students across the U.S.

"At Parsec Financial we recognize the importance of diversity and know that our industry would be improved with a more complete representation of talented professionals. So, we partnered with CFP Board to make a difference by giving these scholarships to deserving applicants in the Southeast," said Parsec CEO Rick Manske. "One of the fundamental values at Parsec is giving back to the communities in which we serve and what better way to do that than through this scholarship."

Eligible scholarship candidates must be U.S. residents and enrolled in a certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program at a college or university located in either Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia.

Alternatively, candidates must be residents of one of the above states and enrolled in an online certificate-level CFP Board Registered Program at the time the award is issued. Candidates must also be from the financial planning profession's underrepresented populations in terms of race or ethnicity.

The application and further information about the Parsec Financial CFP® Certification Diversity Scholarship can be found on CFP Board's website. The deadline to apply for a 2021 scholarship award is October 10, 2021.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

ABOUT PARSEC FINANCIAL

Parsec Financial is a fee-only registered investment advisor with $3.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Parsec provides investment management, financial planning, tax planning, trust services and business retirement services to more than 1,890 families and businesses in six offices across North Carolina.

