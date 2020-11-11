CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces 2020 Sponsors for Virtual Diversity Summit and Career Fair

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (Center) today announced its sponsors for its 2020 Diversity Summit and Career Fair. This year's summit will highlight diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives needed to advance the financial planning profession and will focus on a theme of Sustainability. The Center's third annual summit will be held, virtually, November 18-20, 2020.



"CFP Board values working alongside our sponsors to diversify and create lasting change in the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We are deeply appreciative of the generous sponsors for this year's Diversity Summit. Thanks to their commitment, we are able to ensure that all interested individuals can attend at no charge."

The 2020 Diversity Summit sponsors are:

Merrill Lynch, Premier Sponsor

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Major Sponsor

Ameriprise Financial, Signature Sponsor

Edelman Financial Engines, Signature Sponsor

TD Ameritrade Institutional, Lead Founding Sponsor

Charles Schwab Foundation, Founding Sponsor

Northwestern, Founding Sponsor

"We applaud the Center's efforts to attract and support diverse talent in financial planning across our industry. We stand behind this commitment and believe our workforces must reflect the diverse markets in the communities we serve," said Andy Sieg, President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. "Our sponsorship of the Diversity Summit aligns with our culture at Merrill, where diversity and an open and inclusive workplace are also fundamental to our growth strategy and momentum."

Confirmed speakers include:

Bernard J. Clark , Executive Vice President and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab

, Executive Vice President and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Frank Dobbin , Henry Ford II Professor of the Social Sciences, Harvard University

, Henry Ford II Professor of the Social Sciences, Sharon Epperson , Senior Personal Finance Correspondent, CNBC

, Senior Personal Finance Correspondent, CNBC Mellody Hobson , Co-CEO & President, Ariel Investments

, Co-CEO & President, Brian Lamb , Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase

, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase Andy Sieg , President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

, President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Oris Stuart , Chief People and Inclusion Officer, National Basketball Association

, Chief People and Inclusion Officer, National Basketball Association Renee Tirado , Founder, VegaRobles Consulting; Former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Major League Baseball

, Founder, VegaRobles Consulting; Former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Major League Baseball Alicin Reidy Williamson , Senior Vice President, Chief Inclusion Officer, Endeavor

"It's simple — diversity in thought and experience builds a better business. Representation in the wealth management industry has got to change, and we're committed to being part of the solution," said Kristin Lemkau, Chief Executive Officer, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management. "We're partnering with organizations like CFP Board to breakdown the invisible barriers that might prevent someone from considering a career in wealth management."

The Virtual Career Fair will focus on financial planning candidates of color, including students and other qualified candidates and connect them with CFP® professionals, firms, and employers through one-on-one video chats on November 20.

"Diversity and inclusion help to drive our continued success at Ameriprise — different perspectives allow us to develop innovative financial solutions that meet our clients' needs," said Bill Williams, Executive Vice President, Ameriprise Franchise Group. "We care deeply about building a pipeline of diverse talent in the industry and we are passionate about continuing to advance this commitment through key initiatives including our sponsorship of the CFP Board's 2020 Diversity Summit."

All Summit programming will be conducted virtually, with sessions held between 12-3 pm, ET, November 18-20. The Virtual Career Fair will take place, November 20 between 12-3 pm, ET.



"We know that people need financial planning help more than ever before. In fact, our 2020 Financial Insights Study confirmed that racial inequality has led to a major wealth gap in our society," said Larry Raffone, Chief Executive Officer, Edelman Financial Engines. "As a sponsor of this year's Diversity Summit, we are committed to doing our part to ensure every American has access to independent financial planning advice and share the CFP Board's vision of making this a reality by creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession."

Register for the Diversity Summit

Register, separately, for the Career Fair

