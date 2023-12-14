CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Award Winners for 2023 Academic Research Colloquium

News provided by

CFP Board

14 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced the recipients of the 2023 Best Paper Awards during its seventh annual Academic Research Colloquium ("Colloquium"), which was held at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, December 7-8, 2023.

The Colloquium, hosted by the Center, is a global gathering of researchers, practitioners, graduate students and financial planning leaders. Renowned researchers present their work on investments, psychology, behavioral finance and related fields, bridging the gap between scholars and practitioners.

"The Academic Research Colloquium awards acknowledge outstanding papers, posters, emerging scholars and lifelong contributors in the field of financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Congratulations to all the Best Paper award winners — we're grateful for their work in advancing the best practices in financial planning."

The recipients of the 2023 Academic Research Colloquium awards are as follows:

2023 ACADEMIC RESEARCH COLLOQUIUM BEST PAPER IN FINANCIAL PLANNING PRACTICE AWARD

"Exploring the Relationships between Virtual Client Meetings, Financial Anxiety, and Trust in Financial Planning"
Ashlyn Rollins-Koons, CFP®, Kansas State University
Derek Lawson, Ph.D., CFP®, Kansas State University
Megan McCoy, Ph.D., LMFT, AFC, CFT-I, Kansas State University
Joanne Wu, CFP®, PFP, Ph.D. student, Kansas State University
Jason Anderson, CFP®, CPA, Kansas State University
Eric Ludwig, Ph.D., CFP®, Kansas State University

2023 Academic Research Colloquium Best Paper in Behavioral Finance Award

"Financial Mindfulness"
Simon Blanchard, Ph.D., Georgetown University
Emily Garbinsky, Ph.D., Cornell University
Lena Habin Kim, Ph.D. Student, Cornell University

2023 ACADEMIC RESEARCH COLLOQUIUM BEST PAPER IN INVESTMENTS AWARD

"Social Media and Speculative Investing: An Examination of Social Media as an Information Source and Investing in Highly Speculative Assets"
Morgen Nations, Ph.D. Student, Texas Tech University

A complete list of 2023 accepted papers is available here. More information on the Colloquium can be found on CFP Board's website.

ABOUT CFP BOARD
CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

Twitter: @CFPBoard

SOURCE CFP Board

Also from this source

Fidelity Investments Becomes Newest Founding Sponsor for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

Fidelity Investments Becomes Newest Founding Sponsor for CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

CFP Board announced today that Fidelity Investments is the newest Founding Sponsor of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center"). Fidelity...
CFP Board Announces November 2023 CFP® Certification Exam Results

CFP Board Announces November 2023 CFP® Certification Exam Results

CFP Board today announced the results of the November 2023 CFP® Certification Exam. The exam was administered during an October 31 to November 7...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.