CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Best Paper Winners for 2020 Academic Research Colloquium

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2020 Best Paper Awards that were presented last week in Arlington, Va., during the Center's fourth annual Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning and Related Disciplines.

The TD Ameritrade Best Paper Award in Behavioral Finance – Sung Lee of Stern School of Business, New York University , for "Fintech Nudges: Overspending Messages and Personal Finance Management"

of Stern , for "Fintech Nudges: Overspending Messages and Personal Finance Management" The Northwestern Mutual Best Paper Award in Insurance/Risk Management – Hossein Salehi , CFP® of California Lutheran University , and Charlene Kalenkoski , CFP® of Texas Tech University , for "The Relationship Between Ownership of Insurance Products and Retirement Satisfaction"

, CFP® of , and , CFP® of , for "The Relationship Between Ownership of Insurance Products and Retirement Satisfaction" The Emerging Scholar Best Paper Award – Derek Tharp , CFP® of University of Southern Maine , for "Consumer Perceptions of Financial Advisory Titles and Implications for Title Regulation"

, CFP® of , for "Consumer Perceptions of Financial Advisory Titles and Implications for Title Regulation" The Best Paper Award in Investments – Da Ke of University of South Carolina , for "Left Behind: Partisan Identity and Wealth Inequality"

Da Ke of , for "Left Behind: Partisan Identity and Wealth Inequality" The Best Paper Award in Household Finance – Nick Pretnar , Alan Montgomery , and Christopher Olivola of Tepper School of Business, Carnegie Mellon University , for "A Structural Model of Mental Accounting"

A full list of 2020 accepted papers is available here.

"We received many compelling paper submissions this year, but the committee selected those that they felt demonstrated the highest research standards," said Charles R. Chaffin, Ed.D., director of Academic Initiatives, CFP Board Center for Financial Planning. "We congratulate the winners for their contributions to knowledge and innovation in the financial planning industry."

The Best Paper series of awards recognizes authors from a variety of disciplines and sub-disciplines that relate to financial planning. The award carries a $2,500 cash prize for the author(s) of each winning paper.

The colloquium gathers the global academic community to showcase rigorous and relevant research within financial planning and related disciplines that directly or indirectly relates to the global financial planning practice and the body of knowledge. The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning hosts the colloquium in collaboration with FP Canada and the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program outside the United States.

The colloquium is made possible with support from the Center's Lead Founding Sponsor, TD Ameritrade Institutional, and Founding Sponsors Northwestern Mutual, Envestnet and Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services.



About CFP Board

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 86,000 people in the United States.

About the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

