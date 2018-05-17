CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Call for Papers for 2019 Academic Research Colloquium

The Center recognized the recipients of this year's Best Paper Awards at the 2018 Academic Research Colloquium for Financial Planning and Related Disciplines in Arlington, Va. in February:



The TD Ameritrade Best Paper Award in Behavioral Finance – Cary Frydman of University of Southern California and Baolian Wang of Fordham University , for "The Impact of Salience on Investor Behavior: Evidence from a Natural Experiment"

– of and of , for "The Impact of Salience on Investor Behavior: Evidence from a Natural Experiment" The Northwestern Mutual Best Paper Award in Insurance/Risk Management – Vickie L. Bajtelsmit and Tianyang Wang , both of Colorado State University , for "Household Financial Planning Strategies for Managing Longevity Risk"

– and , both of , for "Household Financial Planning Strategies for Managing Longevity Risk" The Merrill Lynch Student Best Paper Award – Pavel Brendler of University of Wisconsin , for "Earnings Inequality and Income Redistribution through Social Security"

– of , for "Earnings Inequality and Income Redistribution through Social Security" The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award in Consumer Finance – John E. Grable , CFP®, Amy Hubble , CFP®, Michelle Kruger , each of the University of Georgia , for "Do as I Say, Not as I Do: An Analysis of Portfolio Development Recommendations Made by Financial Advisors"

– , CFP®, , CFP®, , each of the , for "Do as I Say, Not as I Do: An Analysis of Portfolio Development Recommendations Made by Financial Advisors" The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Best Paper Award in Investments ­­– Mark Fedenia of University of Wisconsin-Madison , Hilla Skiba of Colorado State University , and Tatyana Sokolyk of Brock University for "The Effect of Familiarity with Foreign Markets on Institutional Investors' Performance"

A full list of 2018 accepted papers is available here.



"We congratulate the winners of each of the five Best Paper Awards from the 2018 Academic Research Colloquium. Each represents strong scholarship that answer relevant questions relative to both theory and practice," Charles Chaffin, Ed.D., Director of Academic Initiatives, CFP Board Center for Financial Planning. "We have just released the Call for Papers for the 2019 colloquium and are developing some new and innovative strategies for enhanced engagement of academe and practice."



The 2019 Academic Research Colloquium, establishing itself as a premiere academic research conference, will have some new and expanded outlets for practitioners to engage with researchers regarding pertinent questions affecting financial planning. More information about these sessions will be released soon.

The Best Paper series of awards recognizes authors from a variety of disciplines and sub-disciplines that relate to financial planning. The award carries a $2,500 cash prize for the author(s) of each winning paper. More information about opportunities for the 2019 Best Paper Awards, as well as an Emerging Scholar Best Paper Award, will be provided later in 2018, but before the final paper submission deadline.



The colloquium gathers the global academic community to showcase rigorous and relevant research within financial planning and related disciplines that directly or indirectly relates to the global financial planning practice and the body of knowledge. The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning hosts the colloquium in collaboration with the Canadian-based Financial Planning Standards Council and the Financial Planning Standards Board Ltd., owner of the international CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER certification program outside the United States.



