CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Announces Record Number of Scholarships Provided to Aspiring CFP® Professionals

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (Center) today announced that it reached a milestone with its scholarship programs by awarding 100 scholarships to aspiring CFP® professionals, totaling nearly $500,000 in awards. The Center reached this milestone by awarding 48 new scholarships in 2020, a record number of awards in a year since the first scholarship program was launched in 2016.

Today, the Center administers six scholarship programs that help cover the costs of the education coursework required to sit for the CFP® exam and become a CFP® professional. These scholarships play a critical role in building the profession's talent pipeline and advancing workforce diversity. Four of the programs seek to foster greater diversity in the profession by awarding funds to students from underrepresented populations within the financial planning profession. To date, 11 scholarship recipients have become CFP® professionals, while 37 others are in the final stages of their CFP® certification process.

"We are very pleased with this important milestone and the record number of scholarships given this year," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The scholarships are a key component of the Center's mission to build the next generation of CFP® professionals and create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession."

The scholarships awarded include:

California Lutheran University Financial Planning Scholarship

Financial Planning Scholarship Facet Wealth Scholarship for Increased Diversity in Financial Planning

The Deena Jo Heide-Diesslin Foundation Challenge Match Scholarship

The Envestnet Scholarship

The Milton Stern Scholars Fund

The Richard B. Wagner Memorial Scholarship Fund

"The Center is grateful to our sponsors and donors who established the scholarship funds and to our Scholarship Review Panel volunteers who reviewed the applications," said Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "We look forward to increasing the opportunities to multiply the impact of our financial planning workforce development efforts."

The need for scholarships is much greater than the number of available awards. Those interested in starting a branded scholarship through the Center can contact Eddy Demirovic, Director of Talent Pipeline, at [email protected].

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

