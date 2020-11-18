CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Highlights Call for Change in Third Annual Diversity Summit & Career Fair

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning (Center) hosts its third annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair today through November 20, 2020 from 12-3 p.m., EST. At the Summit, the Center will release its thought leadership report, "Diversity in Action: How to Sustain the Financial Planning Profession." The report features financial planning firms that are answering the call for change with initiatives and programs to increase racial and ethnic diversity.

The report also provides advice on how to replicate and scale these efforts throughout the profession. The case studies from six leading firms underscore the important role of individuals, firms, and the profession in transitioning from talking about change to implementing change. The case studies include reports from Charles Schwab, Fidelity, HoyleCohen, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, Northwestern Mutual and Wetherby Asset Management.

"Racial and ethnic diversity is critical to the sustainability of the financial planning profession," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Now is the time for change. The Diversity Summit provides the occasion to learn from industry experts who are sharing new viewpoints, overcoming challenges, creating successful opportunities, and taking notice of what is indeed working to advance diversity and inclusion in our profession."

"The points made in this important report will prompt actions among financial planning leaders, firms and other key stakeholders to expand the talent pipeline and broaden our service to all Americans," added Keller.

The 2020 Diversity Summit will focus on "Sustainability" – strengthening the profession through diversity – and highlight metrics-driven, long-term, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. This year's Summit coincides with the five-year anniversary of the Center, which was founded in 2015 with the goal of creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice.

Taking place online, the Summit seeks to advance efforts to create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive financial planning profession. At the Summit, nationally renowned diversity pioneers and financial planning profession leaders will discuss their experiences and perspectives on leading actionable solutions to drive profession-wide inclusiveness.

"This era of racial reckoning calls for exceptional action. Through the Diversity Summit, we can and must work together to transform the financial planning profession," said Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "Since its founding five years ago, the Center has emerged as a driving force to help broaden and diversify the financial planning workforce."

In addition to the Summit featuring high-profile keynote speakers, presenters and panelists, a Virtual Career Fair will connect diverse job seekers with employers seeking their services through one-on-one video chats on Friday, November 20 from 12-3 p.m., EST.

Confirmed Diversity Summit speakers include:

Bernard J. Clark , Executive Vice President and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Charles Schwab

, Executive Vice President and Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Frank Dobbin , Henry Ford II Professor of the Social Sciences, Harvard University

, Henry Ford II Professor of the Social Sciences, Sharon Epperson , CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent

, CNBC Senior Personal Finance Correspondent Mellody Hobson , Co-CEO and President, Ariel Investments

, Co-CEO and President, Brian Lamb , Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase

, Global Head of Diversity and Inclusion, JPMorgan Chase Andy Sieg , President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

, President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Oris Stuart , Executive Vice President and Chief People and Inclusion Officer, National Basketball Association

, Executive Vice President and Chief People and Inclusion Officer, National Basketball Association Renee Tirado , Founder, VegaRobles Consulting; Former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Major League Baseball

, Founder, VegaRobles Consulting; Former Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, Major League Baseball Alicin Reidy Williamson , Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer, Endeavor

The 2020 Diversity Summit sponsors are:

Merrill Lynch, Premier Sponsor

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, Major Sponsor

Ameriprise Financial, Signature Sponsor

Edelman Financial Engines, Signature Sponsor

Morgan Stanley, Signature Sponsor

TD Ameritrade Institutional, Lead Founding Sponsor

Charles Schwab Foundation, Founding Sponsor

Envestnet, Founding Sponsor

Northwestern, Founding Sponsor





Editor's note: Reporters interested in covering the Summit should email [email protected] for registration information and to access the Diversity Summit Media Kit.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

