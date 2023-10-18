CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Recognizes 2023 Sponsors for Diversity Summit & Career Fair

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the sponsors for its sixth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair. The Diversity Summit will take place in person at the Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel in Arlington, Virginia, on November 9, 2023, preceded by the Virtual Diversity Career Fair on November 8.

This year's Summit will focus on the theme "Inclusion 360 … Profession, Planner, Community." The Summit's programming will showcase best practices for building inclusive environments across the financial planning ecosystem.

The Virtual Diversity Career Fair will connect employers with qualified candidates, including current CFP® professionals and those aspiring to become CFP® professionals, with a special focus on women and racially and ethnically diverse individuals. The Center expects at least 20 employers to attend.

"We sincerely thank our sponsors for generously supporting the 2023 Diversity Summit and Virtual Diversity Career Fair," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Their contributions have allowed us to provide free registration to Diversity Summit attendees, making this vital program accessible to all and helping advance diversity and sustainability in the financial planning profession."

The 2023 Diversity Summit and Virtual Diversity Career Fair sponsors are as follows:

  • Merrill – Premier Sponsor
  • AssetMark – Partner Sponsor
  • Ballentine Partners – Partner Sponsor
  • Edward Jones – Partner Sponsor
  • Morgan Stanley – Partner Sponsor
  • Prudential – Partner Sponsor
  • Vanguard – Partner Sponsor

The Center Founding Sponsors are as follows:

  • Charles Schwab Foundation
  • Envestnet
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Merrill
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Vanguard

The Summit events will be held on November 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET. The Virtual Diversity Career Fair will take place on November 8 from noon to 4 p.m. ET:

EDITOR'S NOTE: Reporters interested in covering the Summit should email [email protected] for registration information.

ABOUT CFP BOARD
CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

