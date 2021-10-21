CFP Board Center for Financial Planning's Diversity Summit And Career Fair to Be Held Virtually

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today the agenda for its fourth annual Diversity Summit and Career Fair, which will take place virtually from November 17-19, 2021. Registration is free, and all sessions will be held between the hours of 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, Eastern Time.

Through its annual Diversity Summit, the Center brings together firms, academic institutions, partner organizations and CFP® professionals to create a more diverse financial planning profession through research, case studies, best practices and actionable initiatives. The theme of this year's Summit is "Metrics that Matter," highlighting qualitative and quantitative metrics financial services firms can use to evaluate and improve diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) in their workforce and culture. Attendees will hear from high-profile keynote speakers, presenters and panelists who will spotlight actionable solutions to advance DEI in the financial planning profession.

"To create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession, we need a financial planning workforce that more accurately reflects the diverse communities they serve," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The fourth annual Diversity Summit & Career Fair provides the professions' leaders a platform to discuss initiatives to make this possible."

The Diversity Summit's featured keynote speaker is Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Founding Director, Boston University Center for Antiracist Research. He was recently named a 2021 MacArthur Fellow and is the author of several bestselling books including the influential How to Be an Antiracist.

Other confirmed speakers include:

Ron Adams , Vice President, Field Diversity & Inclusion, Northwestern Mutual

, Vice President, Field Diversity & Inclusion, Northwestern Mutual Kamila Elliott , CFP®, President, GRID 202 Partners

, CFP®, President, GRID 202 Partners Crystal Hardie-Langston , Chief Diversity Officer, Vanguard

, Chief Diversity Officer, Vanguard Raymone Jackson , Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, T. Rowe Price

, Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion, T. Esu Ma 'at, Chief Diversity Officer, Orlando Magic

'at, Chief Diversity Officer, Andy Sieg , President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

, President, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management Leslie Tabor , Director, Advisor Services Business Consulting & Education, Schwab

, Director, Advisor Services Business Consulting & Education, Schwab Andrés Tapia, Global Diversity & Inclusion Strategist, Korn Ferry

"This year, our featured speakers will focus on the metrics financial services organizations should monitor to hold themselves accountable to meet their DEI goals," said Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "Progress, big or small, is important to track year over year and, ultimately, defines the success of DEI initiatives within the financial planning profession."

This year's event will feature a series of thought leadership articles addressing specific DEI-related metrics, tactics and best practices that firms have implemented in increasing diversity and creating an inclusive workplace.

The Virtual Career Fair is focused on candidates for CFP® certification who are women and people of color, connecting CFP® professionals, students and other qualified candidates with employers through one-on-one video chats.

More information on the Diversity Summit and Career Fair, including the agenda and speakers, can be found on CFP Board's website. On the website, you can also:

Register for the Diversity Summit, which will take place on November 17-18 .

. Register separately for the Career Fair, which will take place on November 19 .

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 90,000 people in the United States.





ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

