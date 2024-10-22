CFP Board Elects Two New Directors

2025 Board of Directors Will Be First With Women Majority

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced that its Board of Directors has elected two new members: Debra BenAvram and Rose Palazzo. The Board of Directors is the policymaking and oversight body of CFP Board of Standards and CFP Board Center for Financial Planning and acts on behalf of CFP® professionals and the public to advance the profession.

With the addition of Debra BenAvram and Rose Palazzo, the newly configured Board of Directors will be the first in CFP Board's history to have a majority of women members.

"It's an honor to welcome Debra and Rose to our Board of Directors," said CFP Board Chair-elect Liz Miller, CFP®, CFA®. "Their diverse expertise and commitment to upholding ethical standards will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of financial planning. I look forward to partnering with them to serve the public and reinforce CFP® certification as the standard for competent and ethical financial planning."

In preparation for selecting candidates for its next class of Board Directors, the Board's Nominating Committee conducted a detailed gap analysis to identify professional experiences, skills and business model knowledge that would best complement the current directors — in line with CFP Board's mission and strategic priorities. While most Board members hold the CFP® certification and have senior-level industry experience, CFP Board's bylaws require at least two members to represent the public. These public members bring external expertise to ensure diverse perspectives. Based on this analysis, the committee identified giving Board member selection priority to the following:

An association CEO, preferably one focused on certification, who would fulfill the role of a public member of the Board

A technology professional, such as a fintech executive, with a deep understanding of current and emerging trends affecting the financial advice ecosystem and society

Using these descriptive profiles as a guide, the Board elected the following two new members:

Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, the newly elected public member of the Board, is a seasoned association executive with a strong track record in managing organizations and certification programs. She served 16 years at the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition, including 11 as CEO, where she streamlined certification exams and enhanced program value. As CEO of the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies, she launched and expanded a new certification program. Debra also chairs the Center for Survivor Agency and Justice and is active with the American Society for Association Executives and the Washington, DC, YPO Chapter. Debra holds a B.S. in Dietetics from the University of Maryland and an M.S. in Educational Leadership from Miami University.

Rose Palazzo is a recognized fintech leader with over 20 years of experience, specializing in building technology solutions for financial advisors to enhance client outcomes. A Principal at Edward Jones, Rose leads the development of financial planning tools and portfolio management platforms. As the former Group President of Financial Planning at Envestnet, she oversaw the MoneyGuide software suite. Rose began her career at Merrill Lynch and spent over 12 years at Morgan Stanley, pioneering tech-driven financial and retirement planning initiatives. She has collaborated with CFP Board as a panelist and contributor to advisor technology guidelines. With a passion for advancing financial planning through technology, she blends strategic insight, ethical accountability and strong leadership. Rose holds a B.S. in Finance from The College of New Jersey.

On December 31, 2024, the terms of current Board Chair Matt Boersen, CFP®, CFA®, Aneri Jambusaria, CFP®, MBA, Richard Sherlock and Nancy Smith, J.D., will expire. On January 1, Liz Miller, CFP®, CFA®, will take the helm as Board Chair, and Terri Kallsen, CFP® will become Board Chair-elect.

"We sincerely thank Matt, Aneri, Richard and Nancy for their dedicated service on the Board of Directors," said Miller. "Their leadership, lasting contributions and unwavering commitment to representing CFP Board, CFP® professionals and the public have been invaluable."

The new Board members' three-year terms begin on January 1, 2025, and end on December 31, 2027. This year's class will be the fourth Board class eligible to be re-elected by the Board for a second three-year term. With the two new members elected this month, the Board in 2025 will comprise 12 voting members (nine CFP® professionals and three non-CFP® professionals — two of whom are public members). CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE, will continue as a nonvoting member, bringing the total number of Board members to 13.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE CFP Board