CFP Board, Foundation for Financial Planning Honor Utah Valley University with 2020 Pro Bono Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) and the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) today announced that Utah Valley University (UVU) was presented with the 2020 Excellence in Pro Bono Award.

The award recognizes the 2019 accomplishments of the UVU Money Management Resource Center (MMRC), through which volunteer students provide free financial coaching for other UVU students. More than 4,500 pro bono activity hours were completed by 45 UVU students, with an estimated 760 one-on-one sessions held with pro bono clients.

"We congratulate Utah Valley University for its outstanding and important pro bono financial planning program to help not only those seeking financial guidance but also provide exceptional experiential teaching opportunities to students," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "The Money Management Center serves as a true example of giving back to the community."

Established in 2015, MMRC reflects the university's mission to help students stay in school, graduate with minimal debt, and learn sound financial skills for the future. Current UVU students majoring in personal financial planning volunteer five hours per week as a financial coach and classroom presenter. They meet individually with peer college students, many of whom are low-income students, and provide assistance and support related to personal finances.

Students visit with a financial coach, at no cost, as many times as needed. Typical appointment conversation includes clarifying financial goals, budgeting, debt elimination, credit building, student loan issues and savings plans.

In addition to providing clients with needed advice and guidance, MMRC helps student volunteers practice their communication and client-facing skills.

"The Personal Financial Planning program at Utah Valley University is honored to receive this award," said Ryan H. Law, M.S., CFP®, AFC® AFCPE® President, Money Management Resource Center Director and Personal Financial Planning Program Professional in Residence. "Winning this award will allow us to expand our services and help more people achieve financial wellness."

The award is annually given to an academic institution registered with CFP Board to provide the coursework requirement for CFP® certification. Qualifications for the award include a demonstration by the academic institution of exemplary pro bono work that benefits both their students and their community.

"We believe that pro bono service can enhance any financial planning program, as it provides students with real-life opportunities to develop their skills and serve their communities in a meaningful way," said Jon Dauphiné, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation for Financial Planning. "We are proud to recognize UVU's commitment to its financial planning students and to advancing financial security and stability across the community."

The award was announced today at the 2020 CFP Board Registered Program Conference. Utah Valley University will receive a $5,000 grant, sponsored by Dalton Education, to be used toward future pro bono activities.

"When individuals achieve financial wellness, that in turn fosters stronger financial health in communities," said Joseph M. Gillice, president of Dalton Education. "Utah Valley University's Money Management Resource Center speaks directly to that. This effort makes the school a very worthy recipient of the CFP Board Excellence in Pro Bono Award and Dalton Education is proud to contribute as a sponsor."

