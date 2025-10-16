CFP Board Guide Exposes Divorce Expertise Gap for Financial Planners

IDFA remains the only organization recognized to train CFP® and other financial services professionals in Divorce Financial Analysis

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board's newly released Guide to Managing Conflicts of Interest in Marital Engagements is putting focus on one of the profession's toughest blind spots: helping clients navigate divorce without crossing ethical or fiduciary lines.

The guide clarifies how CFP® professionals must recognize, disclose, and manage conflicts that arise when advising married or divorcing clients. It directs planners to limit or terminate engagements when duties to one spouse become adverse to the other, and to avoid giving advice that could influence divorce proceedings.

IDFA Logo 2

The message is clear: financial planners can no longer improvise when working with divorcing couples.

"Divorce is both an emotional and financial event, and most advisors aren't trained for the financial side," said Carol Lee Roberts, executive director of the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts , the authority on divorce financial analysis theory and application in the United States. "CFP Board's new guidance validates what we've known for years: professionals need structured, specialized education to handle these cases responsibly."

Founded in 1993, IDFA is the only organization recognized to train CFP® and other financial services professionals in divorce financial analysis. Its Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® (CDFA®) credential equips advisors to model property division, project post-divorce cash flow, explain tax or retirement implications of settlement choices, and help clients make informed decisions about their financial future.

CFP Board's new guide explicitly recommends that planners refer clients to Divorce Financial Analysts when divorce conflicts arise, reinforcing the CDFA® professional's role as an essential collaborator in the financial planning process.

"Certified Financial Planners are now being told what many already suspected: you can't ethically serve two divorcing clients without the right framework," said Roberts. "The CDFA® designation gives advisors that framework, turning a professional risk into a professional advantage."

IDFA's training covers:

Divorce tax planning and settlement analysis

Pension, property, and business valuation basics

Cash flow projections and support calculations

Collaboration with attorneys and mediators

Post-divorce financial rebuilding strategies

More than 6,000 professionals in North America now hold the CDFA® credential, and enrollment in IDFA's training programs has climbed steadily as divorce rates among adults over 50 continue to rise.

CFP Board's move to formalize guidance on marital conflicts marks a shift toward higher expectations of competency in sensitive client situations. For CFP® professionals, it also signals that divorce expertise is no longer a niche skill, it's part of core fiduciary competence.

For planners seeking to stay compliant, and truly serve clients through every life transition, the IDFA remains the profession's established pathway.

To learn more about the CDFA® program or to enroll in training, visit https://institutedfa.com .

Media Contact:

Mike Petchenik

404-345-1358

[email protected]

SOURCE IDFA