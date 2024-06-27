CFP Board Launches Pro Bono Financial Planning Challenge

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the launch of its 100K Pro Bono Challenge, which encourages CFP® professionals to collectively provide 100,000 more pro bono hours than last year. In 2023, CFP® professionals reported 312,237 pro bono hours. The 2024 goal is to attain 412,237 pro bono hours from CFP® professionals nationwide. The 100K Pro Bono Challenge goal celebrates the recent milestone of reaching 100,000 CFP® professionals.

To join the Challenge, CFP® professionals must volunteer at least one hour in 2024 and report their pro bono hours by midnight on December 31, 2024. The Challenge also includes a friendly competition among states based on the percentage of participating CFP® professionals.

Participants in the 100K Pro Bono Challenge will receive a digital certificate of participation in early January 2025, recognizing their dedication to community service.

"CFP Board is dedicated to fostering a culture of service and working toward a future where all Americans have access to competent, ethical financial planning," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "By joining the 100K Pro Bono Challenge, CFP® professionals not only help others but also demonstrate the financial planning profession's collective commitment to lifting our communities."

The 100K Pro Bono Challenge aligns with CFP Board's 2023 Resolution supporting pro bono financial planning services, which noted that establishing a pro bono tradition for CFP® professionals will elevate and enrich the profession, help build the financial planning workforce of the future and aid Americans concerned about their financial circumstances.



Expanding access to competent and ethical financial planners through pro bono services is a top strategic priority of CFP Board, which has taken steps to promote pro bono service by creating the position of a full-time Pro Bono Manager and formalizing its partnership with the Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP).

"The 100K Pro Bono Challenge highlights the impact CFP® professionals can make through pro bono service," said FFP CEO Jon Dauphiné. "Even one hour of expert financial planning advice can be of immense value to someone in need. FFP is committed to growing access to pro bono financial planning by making the process easy for CFP® professionals, nonprofits and underserved Americans."

CFP Board will continue to award digital badges to CFP® professionals who have completed 20+, 60+ or 100+ hours of pro bono financial planning. Pro bono volunteers can track and report their hours through their CFP Board accounts.

For more information on how to join the 100K Pro Bono Challenge and make a difference in your community, visit CFP.net.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

