CFP Board Promotes Adam Zajac, J.D., LL.M., to Managing Director of Investigations

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board announced today that it has promoted Adam R. Zajac, J.D., LL.M., to Managing Director of Investigations and Counsel to the Head of Enforcement. His new role supports the organization's Code of Ethics and Standards of Conduct (Code and Standards).

"Adam's proven track record of investigative excellence and demonstrated leadership is a significant asset in our work to maintain high ethical and professional standards for more than 100,000 CFP® professionals," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE.

As Managing Director of Investigations and Counsel to the Head of Enforcement, Zajac leads a team of attorneys and legal staff in the Enforcement department. He oversees investigations and provides counsel on program operations, strategy and alignment with policies and procedures. Since joining CFP Board in 2009, Zajac has held various legal counsel roles at the organization, including acting as lead counsel to the Disciplinary and Ethics Commission, prior to the creation of the stand-alone Enforcement department in 2021. He most recently served as Director of Investigations and Counsel to Head of Enforcement.

Zajac is a member of the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Committee on Unauthorized Practice of Law, which investigates complaints about unauthorized legal practice. He earned his Master of Laws in Securities and Financial Regulation from Georgetown Law, his J.D. from Wayne State University Law School and his bachelor's degree in political science from Michigan State University.

Zajac is based at CFP Board's headquarters in Washington, D.C., where he will continue to report to Head of Enforcement Tom Sporkin, J.D.

