CFP Board Recognizes Longevity and Contributions to Financial Planning Profession

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Emeritus™ program will start next year to recognize the many contributions and long careers of CFP® professionals who are not actively practicing financial planning, yet want to stay connected with CFP Board and the financial planning profession.

"For many years, veteran financial planners have wanted to stay connected with and support CFP Board but not necessarily retain the certification since they weren't practicing any longer," said Richard Salmen, CFP®, Chair of CFP Board's Board of Directors. "The CFP Board Emeritus™ program is a way for these individuals to be involved, receive benefits for being part of the program and continue their relationship with CFP Board. We look forward to welcoming these former CFP® professionals into this distinguished status."

The CFP Board Emeritus™ status is not a certification. In fact, those who become part of the collective membership program will be required to attest that they are no longer holding CFP® certification, various licenses or designations, not using the CFP® marks in any public or private setting and that they are not practicing financial planning or its components, such as selling securities or insurance.

Additionally, those wishing to gain the CFP Board Emeritus™ status will need to meet these requirements:

CFP® certification must be relinquished and the mark can no longer be used;

Individuals must attest that they no longer are practicing financial planning or engaging in any financial services activities;

To be eligible, individuals must have held their CFP® certification for a cumulative time period of 25 years or more;

Complete the CFP Board Emeritus™ Ethics Declaration prior to entering CFP Board Emeritus ™ status; and

status; and Pay a $95 per year fee

Those who are eligible and become part of the CFP Board Emeritus™ program will be entitled to a variety of benefits that include:

Recognition – The CFP Board Emeritus™ status reflects years of service and commitment to the profession and adherence to ethical and competent financial planning.

CFP Board Updates – Regular communications from CFP Board and the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning provide the latest news for CFP® professionals and our work to advance the profession for the public's benefit.

Volunteer Opportunities – Opportunities to stay involved with CFP Board in meaningful and rewarding ways, including volunteering on various councils and advisory committees. We encourage participation in these opportunities to continue helping to shape the future of the profession.

CFP Board Emeritus™ Card – This card recognizes CFP Board Emeritus™ status and is sent after initial signup, and then annually upon renewal. This card references the initial join date, as well as renewal date.

The Emeritus™ program application will only be available to individuals who qualify. Former CFP® professionals can check their qualification status by logging into their CFP Board account.

Ben Coombs, CFP® – one of the first people in the world to hold the CFP® certification, having earned it in 1973 – has been a longtime advocate for the new program. He said that he's excited by the new status and looks forward to being one of the first to have it.

"This program will allow those of us who aren't practicing to continue our relationship with CFP Board," said Coombs. "We will be able to volunteer, have open communications, and stay involved in the profession. I am very excited about the CFP Board Emeritus™ program. It recognizes the role that we have played in the development of financial planning, and provides a vehicle for us to continue to help promote the profession."

