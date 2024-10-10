CFP Board Secures $150,000 Donation From Schwab to Fund Women's Initiative (WIN) Endowed Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced a generous donation of $150,000 from Schwab Advisor Services in partnership with the Charles Schwab Foundation to support the Women's Initiative (WIN) Endowed Scholarship. This significant contribution brings the total scholarship funding to $500,000, fulfilling the amount needed for the endowed scholarship to make its first awards. The scholarship aims to support the next generation of women CFP® professionals by providing financial assistance to qualified women students and professionals pursuing CFP® certification.

As a Founding Sponsor of CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation have been valued partners of CFP Board since 2015, actively supporting CFP Board's initiatives to grow and foster an inclusive financial planning workforce.

"We deeply appreciate the ongoing support from Schwab Advisor Services and the Charles Schwab Foundation," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "CFP Board is committed to building a sustainable, diverse talent pipeline of CFP® professionals. Schwab's contribution to the WIN Endowed Scholarship program opens doors for more women and helps us meet our shared goal of expanding the number of women in the financial planning profession."

Recipients of the WIN Endowed Scholarship will receive up to $5,000 to complete undergraduate-level or certificate-level CFP Board Registered Programs. Upon completion of the required coursework, scholarship recipients will be eligible to sit for the CFP® exam and pursue certification.

"This scholarship perfectly aligns with our commitment to effect positive change by putting pathways in place toward a career in the financial planning profession, but also to expanding and sustaining diversity," said Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Jon Beatty. "CFP Board has long been an advocate in building a financial planning profession that more accurately reflects the world around us. We are proud to raise awareness of the RIA industry and open doors for future talent alongside them."

Since its inception, WIN has played a pivotal role in addressing the challenges faced by women in the financial planning profession. Through events, research initiatives and programs like the WIN Advocate and mentorship program, WIN has encouraged more women to pursue careers in financial planning.

"We're proud of the work WIN has accomplished in empowering women to pursue careers as CFP® professionals," said Nancy Kistner, CFP®, a past Chair of CFP Board (2013) and Founding Chair of the WIN Council. "With this generous gift, we can continue to break down barriers and create opportunities for talented women to excel in the financial planning profession."

CFP Board's dedication to fostering diversity and inclusion within the financial planning profession has yielded results. The certificant class of 2023 was the most diverse in CFP Board history, with nearly 30% of new CFP® professionals identifying as women. For more information about the WIN Endowed Scholarship program or to contribute, visit CFP.net.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

SOURCE CFP Board