CFP Board Unveils New Campaign to Inspire Next Generation of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® Professionals

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFP Board today announced the launch of "Quite Possibly the Perfect Job," a new digital ad campaign to encourage young people to explore a career as a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional. The campaign focuses on increasing awareness and emphasizing the benefits of financial planning as a rewarding and impactful career choice.

"Demand for financial planning is at an all-time high," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "CFP® professionals enjoy rewarding work that pays well, yet we face a shortage of competent, ethical financial planners. This initiative highlights CFP Board's commitment to fostering a diverse, sustainable talent pipeline for the benefit of the public."

One of CFP Board's strategic priorities is developing a sustainable and diverse financial planner workforce, which will benefit Americans and support CFP® professionals and their firms' talent needs as consumer demand increases. To achieve this priority, CFP Board is implementing a two-pronged strategy: increase awareness of financial planning as an attractive profession among college students and college-bound students, and provide the necessary resources to support those aspiring to become CFP® professionals.

The new ad campaign uses a series of fantasy jobs, such as Professional Daydreamer, Chief Self-Care Officer and Bubble Bath Sommelier, to catch the attention of college students and college-bound high school students. Since these featured jobs don't exist, the ads highlight the unique benefits of a career as a financial planner and end with the tagline "Quite Possibly the Perfect Job." The highlighted benefits of a career as a CFP® professional, including high salary, career satisfaction and work/life balance, are from multiple surveys of college and high school students and data from the recently published CFP Board 2024 Compensation Study.

Launched on September 16, the ad campaign will run digitally across various online platforms — including Spotify, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, Twitch and Snapchat — and will be active through the end of the year. Lambert, a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based firm and a PRNews Agency Elite Top 100 communications and integrated marketing agency, is helping execute CFP Board's strategy.

The ad campaign was enabled by CFP Board's 2023 restructuring, which created a new 501(c)(6) nonprofit professional organization that allows CFP Board to focus on workforce issues. In addition to launching the campaign, CFP Board prioritizes Workforce Development through initiatives such as scholarships and career fairs. In 2023, CFP Board increased scholarship funding by 54% (and has now provided over $2 million in scholarships), more than doubled the number of job postings at the CFP Board Career Center (to nearly 2,500) and grew Virtual Career Fair attendance by 30% over the previous year, attracting more than 600 attendees.

For more information on how to become a CFP® professional, visit CFP.net.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

CFP Board is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board consists of two affiliated organizations focused on advancing the financial planning profession for the public's benefit. CFP Board of Standards sets and upholds standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® certification — widely recognized by the public, advisors and firms as the standard for financial planners — so that the public has access to the benefits of competent and ethical financial planning. CFP® certification is held by more than 100,000 people in the U.S. CFP Board Center for Financial Planning addresses diversity and workforce development challenges and conducts and publishes research that adds to the financial planning profession's body of knowledge.

