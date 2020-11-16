CFP Board's Board of Directors Elects Three New Members to the Board

"We are excited to welcome Aneri, Rick, and Nancy to the Board of Directors," said Board Chair-elect, Douglas S. King, CFP ® . "The new members bring decades of leadership and expertise in key areas such as strategy, risk and regulatory matters which augment our role in the financial planning profession and advance competent and ethical financial planning."

The new Board members are:

Aneri Jambusaria, CFP® serves as executive vice president, leading strategy, new ventures and analytics at LPL Financial, LLC. In this role she focuses on shaping LPL's forward-looking, enterprise-level business strategies. Previously, Jambusaria worked at Fidelity Investments in several roles shaping strategy with a focus on solutions and fintech. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and her Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Jambusaria has been certified as a CFP® professional since 2017.

Also joining the Board as public members are Rick Sherlock and Nancy Smith. Public members bring seasoned and external experience from other organizations, and support CFP Board's mission to serve the public by ensuring the CFP® certification is upheld as the recognized standard of excellence for personal financial planning across America.

Rick Sherlock first served our country through a career in the U.S. Army, and next served the public and patients-in-crisis around the world by leading the non-profit organizations that represent the air medical and critical care ground medical transport industry. Rick has experience in strategic planning, risk management, public relations, and governance. He retired as a two-star Major General from the U.S. Army. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the Ohio State University, a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College, and a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from Troy State University.

Nancy Smith is an accomplished lawyer, regulator, legislator, and nonprofit executive with extensive experience in financial, regulatory and compliance issues. She currently serves as executive vice president and corporate secretary for AARP. In addition to her service at AARP, she has served many roles, including director of securities in the state of New Mexico, and director of the Office of Investor Education and Assistance at the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nancy earned her Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctor degrees from Georgetown University.

"I am deeply grateful to retiring Board members, Board Chair Jack Brod® CFP, and Board public members Denise (Denny) Voigt Crawford, and K. Dane Snowden, for their vision, impact and dedication to CFP Board," added King.

The new board members' four-year terms begin January 1, 2021. With the three new board members elected this month, the board will consist of 16 voting members, four of whom are public members, including the newest two public members Rick Sherlock and Nancy Smith. CFP Board Chief Executive Officer Kevin R. Keller, CAE, will continue as a nonvoting member, bringing the total number of board members to 17.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

