CFP® Exam Scheduled for March 9-16, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) will administer the first CFP® exam of 2021 from March 9-16, 2021. A remote proctoring option will again be offered to eligible candidates in addition to the traditional brick-and-mortar testing center options provided by Prometric, the testing administrator.



"The COVID-19 Pandemic continues to impact the traditional CFP® exam testing method. However, we are committed to maintaining the integrity and security of our certification exam while ensuring the health and safety of all candidates sitting for the March CFP® exam," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "As a result, CFP Board will again offer candidates a remote proctoring option while taking the March CFP® exam."



The registration deadline for the March CFP® exam is February 23, 2021.



Remote proctoring is an exam delivery method that allows candidates to take the CFP® exam from home or a location of their choice, rather than at a Prometric test center. The security process and candidate check in procedures are comparable to those at test centers, and Prometric live Proctors monitor the individual's test session via audio and video throughout the duration of the exam.

The remote proctoring option is available to candidates who are eligible based on location or health criteria. All candidates for the remote proctoring option must meet technology requirements.



Candidates interested in taking the CFP® exam in person at a test center will find most Prometric testing centers are open, with some at limited capacity. Candidates are encouraged to register early for the best date and site availability.



The CFP® exam, which tests the ability to apply financial planning knowledge to real-life situations, is one of the requirements for earning the prestigious CFP® certification. The comprehensive CFP® exam ensures that candidates are qualified to develop a holistic financial plan for their clients'.



The CFP® exam is offered three times per year: March, July, and November. Exam topics include professional standards and regulation, general principles of financial planning, tax planning, retirement savings and income planning, estate planning, and risk management and insurance planning, among other important topics.



For additional details about the March 2021 CFP® exam and to read frequently asked questions about the remote proctoring option, visit CFP.net/exam today.



ABOUT CFP BOARD



Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 88,000 people in the United States.

