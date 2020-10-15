CFP® Exam Scheduled for November 3-10, 2020; Remote Proctoring Option Will Again Be Offered

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it will administer its CFP® exam from November 3-10, 2020, by testing administrator Prometric. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, CFP Board will again offer a remote proctoring option to qualified candidates in addition to the traditional testing center options provided by Prometric.

"The health and safety of those taking the CFP® exam remains paramount to CFP Board. The remote proctoring option reflects our careful assessment of recommendations from national and state health organizations," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We wish all candidates well as they prepare for and take the exam this November."

The registration deadline for the November CFP® exam is October 20, 2020. Click here to visit the registration site. During the September CFP® exam window, 2,154 candidates took the CFP® exam with 6% of the candidates testing remotely.

Eligible candidates for remote proctoring include candidates who have a health concern, and those who need to travel more than 50 miles to a Prometric testing center. All qualifying candidates for the remote proctoring option must meet technology requirements.

Exam-takers that live in areas of the country in which testing centers are physically open, continue to take the CFP® exam in person at brick-and-mortar test centers.

The CFP® exam is offered three times per year: March, July, and November. This year, the July CFP® exam was postponed to September due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Exam topics include the financial planning process and principles, tax planning, income and retirement planning, estate planning, risk management and insurance, among other important topics.

Click here for additional details about the remote proctoring option.

