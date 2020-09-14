CFP® Exam to Be Scheduled for September 22-29, 2020; First Exam Offering that will Include Remote Proctoring Option

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) is providing a remote proctoring option for its CFP® exam to take place September 22-29, 2020. The remote proctoring testing option is being offered in addition to the traditional testing center options provided by CFP Board's testing administrator, Prometric.

"CFP Board is committed to supporting the health and safety of all candidates who are sitting for the September CFP® exam," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "It is imperative for us to offer a safe, secure and valid remote proctoring option that allows candidates to continue on their financial planning professional journey."

Eligible candidates for remote proctoring include those who need to travel more than 50 miles to a Prometric testing center. Candidates who have a health concern are also eligible. All eligible candidates for the remote proctoring option must meet technology requirements.

Should an exam-taker live in an area of the country in which testing centers are also physically open, they have the traditional option to take the CFP® exam in person at a brick-and-mortar test center.

This exam will include many CFP candidates originally scheduled to sit for the July 2020 CFP® exam, which was postponed because of the pandemic.

Candidates for CFP® certification must pass the CFP® exam, which tests the ability to apply financial planning knowledge to real-life situations. This comprehensive exam ensures that candidates are qualified to develop a holistic plan for their clients' finances.

Testing on key elements of the 2019 SECURE Act will be included on the September 2020 exam.

Click here for additional details and FAQs about the September CFP® exam and its remote proctoring option.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 87,000 people in the United States.

