CFS Brands Acquires Cornerstone Foodservice Group

Strategic Acquisition Expands CFS Brands' Impressive Portfolio of Leading Foodservice Equipment and Supplies Brands

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFS Brands announced today it has acquired Cornerstone Foodservice Group (CFG), a global leader in foodservice equipment serving both front- and back-of-house applications through a portfolio of established, innovative brands. The acquisition strengthens CFS Brands' already robust portfolio of quality-focused foodservice brands to include Spring USA induction cooking & buffet equipment & custom banquet furniture; LloydPans pizza pans, baking pans, and accessories; Versa-Gard food protection systems; Equipex countertop cooking & finishing equipment, ventless hoods, Roller Grill and Adventys products; and Astra espresso machines, and steamers. Headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with manufacturing operations in Spokane, Washington; Providence, Rhode Island; and Morrow, Georgia, CFG brings strategic capabilities, diverse product lines, and service expertise to foodservice operations worldwide.

"Cornerstone Foodservice Group has built an incredible collection of well recognized brands with a reputation for exceptional quality, design, and innovation," said Trent Freiberg, CEO of CFS Brands. "Cornerstone joins a portfolio of businesses and brands that are leaders in their respective markets. The combination of CFG and CFS Brands will give customers even further access to the broadest and deepest line-up of products and solutions to enhance their business. We are excited to work with the leadership team at Cornerstone Foodservice Group, and we welcome all CFG employees to CFS Brands."

Kristine Holtz CEO of Cornerstone Foodservice Group added, "Joining CFS Brands marks an exciting new chapter for Cornerstone Foodservice Group. This partnership allows us to build on our legacy of innovation and service while creating new opportunities for our customers and employees. We are proud to align with such a respected and professional organization."

The integration of Cornerstone Foodservice Group will be approached as a thoughtful, gradual evolution. The process will begin with a deliberate focus on building a deep understanding of the businesses, brands, and teams, as well as identifying the unique strengths and opportunities each company brings. The CFG brands will continue to operate as stand-alone entities within CFS Brands. Customers and suppliers can expect business as usual, with ongoing interactions conducted as they are today.

ABOUT CFS BRANDS

CFS Brands is a U.S.-based manufacturer of products for the foodservice, healthcare, and hygiene industries. CFS Brands operates Carlisle FoodService Products, San Jamar, Dinex, Sparta, WipesPlus, Araven, El Castor, Jofel, Snap Drape, Marko, Winco, Bar Maid, G.E.T., Elite Global Solutions, Mercer Culinary, AyrKing, and Piper brands globally. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, CFS Brands employs more than 1,800 people across its headquarters, seven manufacturing locations, and eleven distribution centers worldwide.

ABOUT CORNERSTONE FOODSERVICE GROUP

Cornerstone Foodservice Group (CFG) is a global leader in foodservice equipment, offering a diverse portfolio of brands known for innovation, quality, and design. Headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, CFG supports foodservice operations worldwide with manufacturing facilities across the United States. The Cornerstone Foodservice Group family includes Spring USA, Equipex, LloydPans, Astra Manufacturing, and Versa-Gard.

SOURCE CFS Brands