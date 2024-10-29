CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced a net loss of $6,000, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $123,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net income of $160,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, states "Returns on equity and assets in the first quarter of 2025 were significantly lower than our long-term performance, reflecting the ongoing challenges from the increase in short-term interest rates over the last twenty-four months and a historically long and deep inversion of the yield curve. We have seen the beginning of rate reductions from the Federal Reserve and look forward to a flat yield curve. As assets continue to reprice the challenges on competitive deposit rates should start to diminish as the market adjusts."

First Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $169,000, or 9.2%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 30 basis points to 1.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 2.22%, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Interest income increased $481,000, or 17.4%, due to a $134,000 increase in interest and dividends on securities, a $285,000 increase in interest on cash and short-term investments and a $62,000 increase in interest and fees on loans. These changes reflect an overall increased yield on interest-earning assets of 39 basis points, due to the higher rate environment as well as an increase in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $23.0 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $5.2 million and a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.7 million. Interest expense increased $650,000, or 70.2%, due to an increase of $581,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, and a $69,000 increase in interest expense on FHLB advances. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits reflected a 92 basis point increase in the average cost, primarily due to the higher interest rate environment and an increased percentage of higher costing certificates of deposit in the portfolio, and an $8.9 million increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest expense on FHLB advances was due to a $6.8 million, or 189.8%, increase in the average balance of FHLB advances for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, offset by a 100 basis point decrease in the average cost of FHLB advances as newer advances were borrowed at lower rates.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, increased by $20,000, or 1.2%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The net interest margin decreased by one basis point to 1.92% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from 1.93% for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decline was primarily due to an eight basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit and a $3.8 million increase in the average balance of certificates of deposit, offset by a five basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets and a $4.8 million increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $21,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to a six basis point increase in the yield offset by a $703,000 decrease in the average balance. The interest earned on securities increased $20,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an eight basis point increase in the average yield offset by a $1.1 million decrease in the average balance. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments increased $48,000, to $330,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 from $282,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to a 66 basis point decrease in the average yield offset by a $6.6 million increase in the average balance. The increase in interest earned on interest-earning assets was also due to higher average cash balances as well as higher yields.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $71,000, $166,000, and $32,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The $15,000 reversal for credit losses for securities held to maturity was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions and lower balances at September 30, 2024. The $8,000 reversal for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures was primarily due to a decrease of $842,000 in unfunded commitments at September 30, 2024. The $48,000 reversal for credit losses for loans was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality at September 30, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.89%, 0.94%, and 0.90% at September 30, 2024, September 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $10,000, or 6.3%, to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $160,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $6,000 in other income and an increase of $3,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest income increased $4,000, or 2.4%, to $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, due to an increase of $4,000 in customer service fees and an increase of $3,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance, offset by a decrease of $3,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense decreased $45,000, or 2.3%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and employee benefits of $48,000, offset by an increase in data processing costs of $5,000. The decrease in salaries and employee benefit expense was primarily due to a reduction in head count.

Non-interest expense increased $106,000, or 6.0%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, from $1.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $66,000, primarily due to the increased cost of the pension plan, an increase in occupancy and equipment expense of $26,000, due to an increase in service contracts expense, and an increase of $12,000 in data processing costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $19,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to income tax expense of $93,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and an income tax benefit of $106,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, was due to a decrease in income before income taxes. Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was greater than pre-tax income of $13,000 because of a $46,000 increase to the valuation allowance on the charitable contribution carryover. The increase in income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2024, was due to an income tax benefit related to the recognition of a post-retirement benefit and adjustments to the net deferred tax asset during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Assets: At September 30, 2024, total assets increased $18.3 million, or 5.3%, to $364.5 million at September 30, 2024, from $346.2 million at September 30, 2023. The increase resulted primarily from increases in cash and cash equivalents of $24.5 million, offset by a decrease in total loans of $6.2 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to net paydowns of loans of $6.2 million, increases in deposits of $11.0 million and increases in FHLB advances of $7.1 million. At September 30, 2024, total assets amounted to $364.5 million, compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.3%. The increase resulted primarily from increases in cash and cash equivalents of $3.7 million, offset by a decrease in total loans of $2.5 million. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to the decrease in loans of $2.5 million, increases in deposits of $829,000 and increases in mortgagors' escrow accounts of $65,000.

Asset Quality: At September 30, 2024, there were four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at September 30, 2024. There were $1,000 in charge-offs of deposit overdrafts for the three months ended September 30, 2024. At September 30, 2023, we had four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated as special mention. There were no loans categorized as substandard, doubtful or loss and no non-performing loans at September 30, 2023. There were no charge-offs for the three months ended September 30, 2023. At June 30, 2024, there were four one- to four-family loans totaling $1.4 million rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $10,000. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss and no non-performing or delinquent loans at June 30, 2024. There were no charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Liabilities: Deposits increased by $11.0 million, or 4.2%, to $271.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $260.7 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase of $20.6 million in higher-yielding term certificates of deposit, offset by decreases of $5.7 million in regular accounts, $2.5 million in money market accounts, and $1.7 million in interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts. Deposits increased by $829,000, or 0.3%, to $271.7 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $270.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was due to increases of $1.9 million in higher-yielding term certificates, $938,000 interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts, $467,000 in regular accounts and $431,000 in money market accounts, offset by a decrease of $2.9 million in non-interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts. The change in composition and the increase in certificates of deposit was a result of the Bank offering certificate of deposit promotions as customers seek accounts with higher interest rates.

Stockholders' Equity. Total stockholders' equity increased $138,000, to $76.0 million at September 30, 2024, from $75.9 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $102,000 and stock-based compensation of $324,000, offset by the purchase of company stock of $195,000 and the net loss for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024 of $96,000. Total stockholders' equity decreased $15,000, to $76.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $26,000 and stock-based compensation of $90,000, offset by the purchase of company stock of $117,000 and the net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $6,000.

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)























% Change





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,



Sep 2024 vs.



Sep 2024 vs.





2024



2024



2023



Jun 2024



Sep 2023

Assets:





























Cash and due from banks

$ 1,157



$ 1,339



$ 1,394





(13.6) %



(17.0) % Short-term investments



29,510





25,620





4,724





15.2 %



524.7 % Total cash and cash equivalents



30,667





26,959





6,118





13.8 %



401.3 % Securities available for sale, at fair value



108





113





139





(4.4) %



(22.3) % Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses



146,853





146,994





147,537





(0.1) %



(0.5) % Loans:





























1-4 family



135,834





138,005





137,743





(1.6) %



(1.4) % Multifamily



11,961





12,066





12,883





(0.9) %



(7.2) % Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit



3,232





3,372





3,129





(4.2) %



3.3 % Commercial



16,829





16,833





20,110





(0.0) %



(16.3) % Total mortgage loans on real estate



167,856





170,276





173,865





(1.4) %



(3.5) % Consumer



71





65





65





9.2 %



9.2 % Home improvement



1,981





2,037





2,180





(2.7) %



(9.1) % Total loans



169,908





172,378





176,110





(1.4) %



(3.5) % Allowance for credit losses



(1,504)





(1,553)





(1,649)





(3.2) %



(8.8) % Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums



(381)





(387)





(381)





(1.6) %



0.0 % Loans, net



168,023





170,438





174,080





(1.4) %



(3.5) % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost



704





704





405





0.0 %



73.8 % Premises and equipment, net



3,186





3,246





3,354





(1.8) %



(5.0) % Accrued interest receivable



1,354





1,398





1,395





(3.1) %



(2.9) % Bank-owned life insurance



10,739





10,670





10,468





0.6 %



2.6 % Deferred tax asset



1,243





1,245





1,132





(0.2) %



9.8 % Operating lease right of use asset



836





860





930





(2.8) %



(10.1) % Other assets



773





812





663





(4.8) %



16.6 % Total assets

$ 364,486



$ 363,439



$ 346,221





0.3 %



5.3 %































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





























Deposits:





























Non-interest-bearing NOW and demand

$ 31,190



$ 34,124



$ 30,918





(8.6) %



0.9 % Interest-bearing NOW and demand



29,200





28,262





30,902





3.3 %



(5.5) % Regular and other



54,659





54,192





60,389





0.9 %



(9.5) % Money market accounts



22,387





21,956





24,877





2.0 %



(10.0) % Term certificates



134,234





132,307





113,587





1.5 %



18.2 % Total deposits



271,670





270,841





260,673





0.3 %



4.2 % Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances



10,350





10,350





3,250





0.0 %



218.5 % Mortgagors' escrow accounts



1,590





1,525





1,626





4.3 %



(2.2) % Operating lease liability



855





877





941





(2.5) %



(9.1) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,986





3,796





3,834





5.0 %



4.0 % Total liabilities



288,451





287,389





270,324





0.4 %



6.7 %































Stockholders' Equity:





























Common stock



65





65





65





0.0 %



0.0 % Additional paid-in capital



28,220





28,139





27,896





0.3 %



1.2 % Treasury stock



(195)





(78)





-





150.0 %



100.0 % Retained earnings



50,220





50,226





50,316





(0.0) %



(0.2) % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



-





(1)





(3)





(100.0) %



(100.0) % Unearned compensation - ESOP



(2,275)





(2,301)





(2,377)





(1.1) %



(4.3) % Total stockholders' equity



76,035





76,050





75,897





(0.0) %



0.2 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 364,486



$ 363,439



$ 346,221





0.3 %



5.3 %

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)











For the Three Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,



September 30,





2024



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:

















Interest and fees on loans

$ 1,784



$ 1,763



$ 1,722

Interest and dividends on debt securities:

















Taxable



1,028





999





868

Tax-exempt



77





84





97

Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit



330





282





45

Total interest and dividend income



3,219





3,128





2,732





















Interest expense:

















Deposits



1,457





1,389





876

Borrowings



119





118





50

Total interest expense



1,576





1,507





926





















Net interest income



1,643





1,621





1,806

Reversal of credit losses for securities held to maturity



(15)





(29)





(43)

Reversal of credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures



(8)





5





(13)

Reversal of credit losses for loans



(48)





(8)





(110)

Net interest income after reversal of credit losses



1,714





1,653





1,972





















Non-interest income:

















Customer service fees



41





37





40

Income on bank-owned life insurance



69





66





66

Other income



60





63





54

Total non-interest income



170





166





160





















Non-interest expenses:

















Salaries and employee benefits



1,096





1,030





1,144

Occupancy and equipment



251





225





254

Advertising



36





34





38

Data processing



94





82





89

Deposit insurance



34





34





33

Other general and administrative



360





360





358

Total non-interest expenses



1,871





1,765





1,916





















Income before income taxes



13





54





216

Provision (benefit) for income taxes



19





(106)





93

Net (loss) income

$ (6)



$ 160



$ 123





















Net (loss) income per share:

















Basic

$ 0.00



$ 0.03



$ 0.02

Diluted

$ 0.00



$ 0.03



$ 0.02





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic



6,294,603





6,307,261





6,282,203

Diluted



6,294,603





6,307,261





6,282,203



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)



Average Balance and Yields



Three Months Ended



September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans $ 171,488



$ 1,784





4.16 %

$ 172,191



$ 1,763





4.10 %

$ 176,668



$ 1,722





3.90 % Securities (1)

147,649





1,125





3.05 %



148,748





1,105





2.97 %



149,259





991





2.66 % Cash and short-term investments

26,873





330





4.91 %



20,266





282





5.57 %



3,852





45





4.67 % Total interest-earning assets

346,010





3,239





3.74 %



341,205





3,150





3.69 %



329,779





2,758





3.35 % Non-interest-earning assets

17,170

















17,059

















16,655













Total assets $ 363,180















$ 358,264















$ 346,434













Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 29,753



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 29,463



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 29,912



$ 4





0.05 % Savings deposits

54,004





14





0.10 %



55,173





14





0.10 %



62,446





16





0.10 % Money market deposits

22,365





14





0.25 %



22,332





13





0.23 %



26,271





17





0.26 % Certificates of deposit

133,142





1,425





4.28 %



129,340





1,358





4.20 %



111,812





839





3.00 % Total interest-bearing deposits

239,264





1,457





2.44 %



236,308





1,389





2.35 %



230,441





876





1.52 % FHLB advances

10,350





119





4.60 %



10,350





118





4.56 %



3,571





50





5.60 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

249,614





1,576





2.53 %



246,658





1,507





2.44 %



234,012





926





1.58 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

31,748

















29,790

















30,971













Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

5,809

















6,011

















5,740













Total liabilities

287,171

















282,459

















270,723













Total stockholders' equity

76,009

















75,805

















75,711













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 363,180















$ 358,264















$ 346,434













Net interest income





$ 1,663















$ 1,643















$ 1,832







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.21 %















1.25 %















1.77 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 96,396















$ 94,547















$ 95,767













Net interest margin(4)













1.92 %















1.93 %















2.22 % Cost of deposits(5)













2.15 %















2.09 %















1.34 % Cost of funds(6)













2.24 %















2.18 %















1.40 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

138.62 %















138.33 %















140.92 %













(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $20,000, $22,000, and $26,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited) (In thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,105



$ 1,083



$ 965

Tax-equivalent adjustment



20





22





26

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 1,125



$ 1,105



$ 991

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,643



$ 1,621



$ 1,806

Tax-equivalent adjustment



20





22





26

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 1,663



$ 1,643



$ 1,832



SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.