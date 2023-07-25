CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Colonial Federal Savings Bank

25 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

QUINCY, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced net income of $105,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to net income of $355,000, or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and net income of $564,000, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the gain on sale of securities available for sale, was $558,000, or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

For the year ended June 30, 2023, net income was $1.4 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $442,000, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2022. Net income on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the contribution to the charitable foundation established in connection with the Bank's mutual holding company reorganization and gain on the sale of securities, was $1.5 million, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended June 30, 2022. Please see the tables attached hereto for a reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We continued to experience significant headwinds from the higher interest rate environment and the corresponding decline in loan demand. Looking ahead, we are cautiously optimistic that the worst impacts of inflation have subsided and we are encouraged by a resilient residential real estate market."

Fourth Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis decreased by $260,000, or 11.9%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $2.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a 75 basis point increase in the average rate paid for certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $6.3 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a five basis point increase in the average yield earned for interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $19,000, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023. The interest earned on loans benefited from rising interest rates, partially offset by a $978,000 decrease in the average balance of loans to $178.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 28 basis points to 2.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.59% for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis decreased by $270,000, or 12.3%, to $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points to 2.31% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from 2.51% for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decline was primarily due to a 187 basis point increase in the average rate paid for certificates of deposit, partially offset by an $8.6 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 50 basis point increase in the average yield earned for interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $126,000, to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The interest earned on loans benefited from rising interest rates and a $4.6 million increase in the average balance of loans during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 or June 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.98%, 0.98% and 1.00% at June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $16,000, or 10.8%, to $164,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $148,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, due to an increase of $14,000 in other income.

Non-interest income decreased $2,000, or 1.2%, to $164,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, from $166,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, principally due to a decrease of $9,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expenses increased $32,000, or 1.7%, to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $43,000, or 3.9%, primarily attributed to stock-based compensation expense. In addition, FDIC insurance expense increased $23,000 from the prior quarter due to increases to insurance premiums. Partially offsetting the increase in non-interest expenses was a $49,000 decrease in other general and administrative expenses, primarily related to declines in printing expenses for tax forms and expenses related to the annual meeting expense held in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $184,000, or 10.5%, to $1.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 from $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The increase was principally due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $110,000, or 10.6%, attributed to an increase in headcount and stock-based compensation expense and due to increases in occupancy and equipment expenses of $47,000, or 20.7%, attributed to increases in service contracts.

Income tax expense was $19,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $47,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and $12,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2023 was due to decreases in income before income taxes. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022 was due to the impact of the charitable foundation contribution made during the prior year.

Annual Operating Results
Net interest income increased on a fully tax-equivalent basis by $534,000, or 6.4%, to $8.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 from $8.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. Interest and dividend income increased $1.4 million, or 15.4%, to $10.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2023, from $9.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2022 due to the increase in interest-earning assets of $6.6 million from the prior year due to an increase in the average balance of securities and loans, and due to higher average yields earned on securities and cash and short-term investments. An increase in the average balance of loans of $7.1 million, or 4.1%, contributed to a $193,000 increase in loan income, partially offset by a four basis point decline in the average yield earned. An increase in the average balance of securities of $27.5 million, or 22.4%, and a 27 basis point increase in the average yield earned on securities contributed to a $1.0 million increase in securities income. Partially offsetting the increase in interest and dividend income was a $906,000 increase in interest expense. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the interest paid on certificates of deposit of $880,000 from the prior year due to an 88 basis point increase in the cost of such deposits, partially offset by a $4.1 million decrease in the average balance of certificates of deposit. The net interest margin improved 11 basis points for the year ended June 30, 2023, to 2.61%, from 2.50% in the prior year.

The Company did not recognize a provision for loan losses for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to a provision for loan losses for the year ended June 30, 2022 of $26,000.

Non-interest income decreased $31,000, or 4.5%, to $664,000 for the year ended June 30, 2023 from $695,000 in the prior year, principally due to a $56,000 gain on sale of securities available for sale during the year ended June 30, 2022. There were no sales of securities during the year ended June 30, 2023. Excluding the gain on sale of securities available for sale, which management believes was a non-recurring operating activity, non-interest income would have increased $25,000, or 3.9% from the prior year, due to increases in customer service fees.

Non-interest expenses decreased $814,000, or 9.6%, to $7.7 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 from $8.5 million for the year ended June 30, 2022. A $1.6 million charitable foundation contribution made during the year ended June 30, 2022 was the primary reason for the decline in non-interest expense from the prior year. Excluding this item, which management considers to be a non-recurring item, non-interest expense would have increased $740,000, or 10.7%, for the year ended June 30, 2023. Salaries and benefits increased $420,000, or 10.3%, to $4.5 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees, an increase in headcount and the addition of stock-based compensation and ESOP expense in the current year. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $145,000, or 16.4%, to $1.0 million for the year ended June 30, 2023 from $883,000 for the year ended June 30, 2022, due to the renewal of a branch lease in the current fiscal year and for increases to service maintenance contracts. Other general and administrative expense increased $119,000, or 8.7% from the prior year due to increases in professional fees.

Income tax expense was $301,000 for the year ended June 30, 2023 compared to an income tax benefit of $52,000 for the year ended June 30, 2022. The income tax benefit during the year ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to the charitable foundation established in connection with the Bank's mutual holding company reorganization.

Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2023, total assets amounted to $349.0 million, compared to $351.7 million at March 31, 2023, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 0.8%, as a $3.1 million decrease in securities held to maturity and a $1.0 million decrease in net loans were partially offset by a $1.5 million increase in cash and cash equivalents. The decrease in net loans was due to decreased loan demand in the higher interest rate environment.  Deposits decreased by $6.6 million, or 2.5%, in the quarter, as the Bank is experiencing decreases of customer deposits with the absence of government stimulus, increases in inflation and competition, in addition to mix-shift changes by depositors to higher-yielding term certificates due to the higher interest rate environment. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances were $3.7 million at June 30, 2023 to add liquidity in light of the decreases in customer deposits.

Total stockholders' equity was $75.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $75.7 million at March 31, 2023. The increase of $215,000 reflects net income of $105,000, earned ESOP compensation of $19,000, and stock-based award expense of $90,000.

Total assets at June 30, 2023 decreased $17.2 million, or 4.7%, from $366.2 million at June 30, 2022. Contributing to the decrease in assets was a decrease of $24.8 million in cash and cash equivalents to $6.9 million at June 30, 2023 from $31.7 million at June 30, 2022, partially offset by a $2.7 million increase in securities held to maturity and $3.3 million in loan growth. Commercial real estate loans increased by $5.6 million, or 37.7%, as we focused on diversifying our loan mix. Total deposits decreased by $23.7 million, or 8.3%, to $263.4 million at June 30, 2023 from $287.1 million at June 30, 2022, principally due to decreases in customer deposits with the absence of government stimulus,  increases in inflation and competition, in addition to mix-shift changes by depositors to higher-yielding term certificates in the higher interest rate environment. Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances were $3.7 million at June 30, 2023 to add liquidity in light of the decreases in customer deposits.

Total stockholders' equity was $75.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $74.3 million at June 30, 2022. The increase of $1.6 million was due to net income earned during the previous year of $1.4 million, earned ESOP compensation of $86,000 and stock-based award expense of $109,000.

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a federal corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any other pandemic on our operations and financial results and those of our customers, .

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as return on average assets, return on average equity, the efficiency ratio, profit percentage, tangible book value per share, non-interest income to total income and, where applicable, as adjusted for non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures provide information for investors to effectively analyze financial trends of on-going business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)












% Change


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

Jun 2023 vs.

Jun 2023 vs.


2023

2023

2022

Mar 2023

Jun 2022

Assets:














Cash and due from banks

$

1,486

$

1,518

$

1,609


(2.1)

%

(7.6)

%

Short-term investments

5,375


3,824


30,058


40.6

%

(82.1)

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

6,861


5,342


31,667


28.4

%

(78.3)

%

Securities available for sale, at fair value

146


158


199


(7.6)

%

(26.6)

%

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

147,902


150,981


145,239


(2.0)

%

1.8

%

Loans:














1-4 family

140,109


140,164


141,073


(0.0)

%

(0.7)

%

Multifamily

12,638


12,638


14,310


0.0

%

(11.7)

%

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit

2,699


2,687


1,970


0.4

%

37.0

%

Construction

-


807


375


(100.0)

%

(100.0)

%

Commercial

20,323


20,576


14,761


(1.2)

%

37.7

%

Total mortgage loans on real estate

175,769


176,872


172,489


(0.6)

%

1.9

%

Consumer

49


54


84


(9.3)

%

(41.7)

%

Home improvement

2,191


2,130


2,116


2.9

%

3.5

%

Total loans

178,009


179,056


174,689


(0.6)

%

1.9

%

Allowance for loan losses

(1,747)


(1,747)


(1,747)


0.0

%

0.0

%

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums

(351)


(366)


(349)


(4.1)

%

0.6

%

Loans, net

175,911


176,943


172,593


(0.6)

%

1.9

%

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost

381


241


191


58.1

%

99.5

%

Premises and equipment, net

3,413


3,411


3,334


0.1

%

2.4

%

Accrued interest receivable

1,363


1,356


1,265


0.5

%

7.7

%

Bank-owned life insurance

10,402


10,335


10,144


0.6

%

2.5

%

Deferred tax asset

1,079


1,003


1,079


7.6

%

0.0

%

Operating lease right of use asset

953


976


-


(2.4)

%

-

%

Other assets

596


930


472


(35.9)

%

26.3

%

Total assets

$

349,007

$

351,676

$

366,183


(0.8)

%

(4.7)

%
















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:














Deposits:














Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$

32,760

$

30,054

$

31,168


9.0

%

5.1

%

Interest bearing NOW and demand

28,778


30,660


32,995


(6.1)

%

(12.8)

%

Regular and other

64,184


66,849


75,774


(4.0)

%

(15.3)

%

Money market accounts

26,995


31,326


47,010


(13.8)

%

(42.6)

%

Term certificates

110,659


111,117


100,128


(0.4)

%

10.5

%

Total deposits

263,376


270,006


287,075


(2.5)

%

(8.3)

%

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances

3,675


-


-


-

%

-

%

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

1,596


1,566


1,555


1.9

%

2.6

%

Operating lease liability

962


983


-


(2.1)

%

-

%

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,509


3,447


3,303


1.8

%

6.2

%

Total liabilities

273,118


276,002


291,933


(1.0)

%

(6.4)

%

Stockholders' Equity:














Common stock

65


65


65


0.0

%

0.0

%

Additional paid-in capital

27,814


27,729


27,720


0.3

%

0.3

%

Retained earnings

50,416


50,311


48,970


0.2

%

3.0

%

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of
tax

(3)


(2)


-


50.0

%

-

%

Unearned compensation - ESOP

(2,403)


(2,429)


(2,505)


(1.1)

%

(4.1)

%

Total stockholders' equity

75,889


75,674


74,250


0.3

%

2.2

%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

349,007

$

351,676

$

366,183


(0.8)

%

(4.7)

%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Unaudited) 
(In thousands, except per share data)




For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income:














Interest and fees on loans

$

1,719

$

1,700

$

1,593

$

6,695

$

6,502

Interest and dividends on debt securities:














Taxable

845


837


646


3,228


2,153

Tax-exempt

99


101


106


414


466

Interest on short-term investments and certificates of
deposit

38


53


53


341


103

Total interest and dividend income

2,701


2,691


2,398


10,678


9,224
















Interest expense:














Deposits

757


533


238


1,872


1,012

Borrowings

51


3


1


54


8

Total interest expense

808


536


239


1,926


1,020
















Net interest income

1,893


2,155


2,159


8,752


8,204

Provision for loan losses

-


-


-


-


26

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

1,893


2,155


2,159


8,752


8,178
















Non-interest income:














Customer service fees

36


37


34


146


127

Income on bank-owned life insurance

67


64


76


258


259

Gain on sale of securities available for sale

-


-


8


-


56

Other income

61


47


48


260


253

Total non-interest income

164


148


166


664


695
















Non-interest expenses:














Salaries and employee benefits

1,146


1,103


1,036


4,517


4,097

Occupancy and equipment

274


256


227


1,028


883

Advertising

37


38


29


185


139

Data processing

82


84


90


344


350

Deposit insurance

43


20


23


106


90

Charitable Foundation contribution

-


-


-


-


1,554

Other general and administrative

351


400


344


1,489


1,370

Total non-interest expenses

1,933


1,901


1,749


7,669


8,483
















Income before income taxes

124


402


576


1,747


390

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

19


47


12


301


(52)

Net income

$

105

$

355

$

564

$

1,446

$

442
















Net income per share:














Basic

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.09

$

0.23

$

0.08

Diluted

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.09

$

0.23

$

0.08
















Weighted average shares outstanding:














Basic

6,279,656


6,300,633


6,273,685


6,275,819


5,886,929

Diluted

6,279,790


6,300,721


6,273,685


6,275,874


5,886,929

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balance and Yields

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans

$

178,474

$

1,719


3.85

%

$

179,452

$

1,700


3.79

%

$

173,827

$

1,593


3.67

%

Securities (1)

150,383


968


2.57

%

150,945


960


2.54

%

139,820


780


2.23

%

Cash and short-term investments

3,331


38


4.56

%

5,287


53


4.01

%

35,196


53


0.60

%

Total interest-earning assets

332,188


2,725


3.28

%

335,684


2,713


3.23

%

348,843


2,426


2.78

%

Noninterest-earning assets

17,118








17,207








15,932






Total assets

$

349,306







$

352,891







$

364,775






Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

30,051

$

4


0.05

%

$

32,245

$

4


0.05

%

$

33,582

$

4


0.05

%

Savings deposits

64,996


16


0.10

%

68,097


17


0.10

%

74,626


19


0.10

%

Money market deposits

28,890


19


0.26

%

34,377


22


0.26

%

46,290


31


0.27

%

Certificates of deposit

111,041


718


2.59

%

106,555


490


1.84

%

102,398


184


0.72

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

234,978


757


1.29

%

241,274


533


0.88

%

256,896


238


0.37

%

FHLB advances

3,916


51


5.21

%

244


3


4.92

%

20


1


20.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

238,894


808


1.35

%

241,518


536


0.89

%

256,916


239


0.37

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

28,881








30,352








29,673






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,726








5,554








4,256






Total liabilities

273,501








277,424








290,845






Total stockholders' equity

75,805








75,467








73,930






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

349,306







$

352,891







$

364,775






Net interest income


$

1,917







$

2,177







$

2,187



Net interest rate spread(2)






1.93

%







2.34

%







2.41

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

93,294







$

94,166







$

91,927






Net interest margin(4)






2.31

%







2.59

%







2.51

%

Cost of deposits (5)






1.15

%







0.78

%







0.33

%

Cost of funds (6)






1.21

%







0.79

%







0.33

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to
interest-bearing liabilities

139.05

%







138.99

%







135.78

%






(1)

Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $24,000, $22,000, and $28,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited) 
(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balance and Yields

Year Ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:
















Loans

$

178,044

$

6,695


3.76

%

$

170,991

$

6,502


3.80

%

Securities (1)

150,334


3,752


2.50

%

122,816


2,743


2.23

%

Cash and short-term investments

10,923


341


3.12

%

38,877


103


0.26

%

Total interest-earning assets

339,301


10,788


3.18

%

332,684


9,348


2.81

%

Noninterest-earning assets

16,701








20,530






Total assets

$

356,002







$

353,214






Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

32,252

$

16


0.05

%

$

31,258

$

18


0.06

%

Savings deposits

70,338


70


0.10

%

73,139


74


0.10

%

Money market deposits

37,197


98


0.26

%

42,719


112


0.26

%

Certificates of deposit

103,410


1,688


1.63

%

107,524


808


0.75

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

243,197


1,872


0.77

%

254,640


1,012


0.40

%

FHLB advances

1,037


54


5.21

%

278


8


2.88

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

244,234


1,926


0.79

%

254,918


1,020


0.40

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

31,170








34,909






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,334








5,907






Total liabilities

280,738








295,734






Total stockholders' equity

75,264








57,480






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

356,002







$

353,214






Net interest income


$

8,862







$

8,328



Net interest rate spread(2)






2.39

%







2.41

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

95,067







$

77,766






Net interest margin(4)






2.61

%







2.50

%

Cost of deposits (5)






0.68

%







0.35

%

Cost of funds (6)






0.70

%







0.35

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
liabilities

138.92

%







130.51

%







(1)

Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $110,000 and $124,000 for the year ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited) 
(In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended


June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

944

$

938

$

752

$

3,642

$

2,619

Tax-equivalent adjustment

24


22


28


110


124

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$

968

$

960

$

780

$

3,752

$

2,743

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

1,893

$

2,155

$

2,159

$

8,752

$

8,204

Tax-equivalent adjustment

24


22


28


110


124

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$

1,917

$

2,177

$

2,187

$

8,862

$

8,328

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Year Ended

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Performance Ratios














Return on average assets (GAAP) (1, 5)

0.12

%

0.40

%

0.62

%

0.41

%

0.13

%

Return on average assets, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1, 2, 5)

0.12

%

0.40

%

0.63

%

0.41

%

0.42

%

Return on average equity ("ROAE") (GAAP) (1, 6)

0.55

%

1.88

%

3.05

%

1.92

%

0.77

%

ROAE, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (1, 2, 6)

0.55

%

1.88

%

3.02

%

1.92

%

2.58

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) (1)

2.21

%

2.15

%

1.92

%

2.15

%

2.40

%

Noninterest expense to average assets, as adjusted (Non-
GAAP) (1, 2)

2.21

%

2.15

%

1.92

%

2.15

%

1.96

%

Total loans to total deposits

67.6

%

66.3

%

60.9

%

67.6

%

60.9

%

Total loans to total assets

51.0

%

50.9

%

47.7

%

51.0

%

47.7

%

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (7)

94.0

%

82.5

%

75.2

%

81.4

%

95.3

%

Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (Non-GAAP) (2, 7)

94.0

%

82.5

%

75.6

%

81.4

%

78.5

%

Capital Ratios














Total capital to risk-weighted assets

32.9

%

32.6

%

34.9

%

32.9

%

34.9

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.0

%

31.7

%

34.0

%

32.0

%

34.0

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.0

%

31.7

%

34.0

%

32.0

%

34.0

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (3)

18.2

%

17.9

%

17.4

%

18.2

%

17.4

%

Asset Quality Ratios














Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans
(4)

0.98

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

0.98

%

1.00

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-
performing loans

NM

NM

NM

NM

NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding
loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total non-performing loans as a percentage of total
assets

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Informational Items














Fair value of held to maturity securities

$

132,273

$

136,774

$

133,593

$

132,273

$

133,593

Book value per share (8)

$

11.44

$

11.41

$

11.39

$

11.44

$

11.39

Outstanding common shares

6,632,642


6,632,642


6,521,642


6,632,642


6,521,642

(1)

Annualized for the three-month periods.

(2)

See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Metrics below.

(3)

Average assets calculated on a quarterly and annual basis for the periods presented.

(4)

Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees.

(5)

Represents net income divided by average assets.

(6)

Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity

(7)

Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(8)

Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

For the Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Earnings
Metrics (Unaudited)

June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net income (loss), GAAP basis

$

105

$

355

$

564

$

1,446

$

442

Adjustments to GAAP Net Income:














Charitable Foundation contribution

-


-


-


-


1,554

Gain on sale of available for sale securities

-


-


(8)


-


(56)

Tax effect of adjustments to net income,
GAAP basis

-


-


2


-


(457)

Adjusted net income, non-GAAP basis

$

105

$

355

$

558

$

1,446

$

1,483

Earnings per share, non-GAAP basis

$

0.02

$

0.06

$

0.09

$

0.23

$

0.25

Non-interest expenses

$

1,933

$

1,901

$

1,749

$

7,669

$

8,483

Charitable Foundation contribution

-


-


-


-


(1,554)

Adjusted non-interest expenses, non-GAAP
basis

$

1,933

$

1,901

$

1,749

$

7,669

$

6,929

Non-interest income

$

164

$

148

$

166

$

664

$

695

Gain on sale of available for sale securities

-


-


(8)


-


(56)

Adjusted non-interest income, non-GAAP
basis

$

164

$

148

$

158

$

664

$

639

