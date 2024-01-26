CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

26 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced a net loss of $210,000, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to net income of $123,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and net income of $341,000, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022.

For the six months ended December 31, 2023, net loss was $87,000, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $986,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2022.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "A recent pause from the Federal Reserve on interest rate increases provides some optimism going forward that the cost of funds will stabilize, and loan demand will start to show signs of recovery. We remain encouraged that the economy will land softly and we will benefit from a more stable interest rate environment."

Second Quarter Operating Results
Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $168,000, or 9.2%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a 53 basis point increase in the average rate on certificates of deposit, partially offset by a 9 basis point increase in the average yield on loans and a 12 basis point decrease in the average rate on FHLB advances. The interest on loans increased $36,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023. The interest on loans benefited from rising interest rates, partially offset by a $517,000 decrease in the average balance of loans to $176.2 million during the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 20 basis points to 2.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from 2.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $703,000, or 29.7%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin decreased by 75 basis points to 2.02% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from 2.77% for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decline was primarily due to a 235 basis point increase in the average rate for certificates of deposit, partially offset by a $16.9 million decrease in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits and a 26 basis point increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The interest earned on loans increased $101,000, to $1.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The interest earned on securities increased $96,000, to $997,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $901,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The interest earned on loans and securities benefited from rising interest rate, offset by decreases in the average balance.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $104,000 and $166,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively. The reversals of the provision for credit losses were recorded due to improved forecasted economic conditions. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the three months ended December 31, 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.93%, 0.94% and 0.97% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $12,000, or 7.5%, to $172,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $160,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, due to an increase of $13,000 in other income.

Non-interest income increased $20,000, or 13.2%, to $172,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $152,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily due to an increase of $14,000 in other income.

Non-interest expenses increased $193,000, or 10.1%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The increase was due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $123,000, or 10.8%, due to stock-based compensation expense and increases in other general and administrative expenses of $74,000, or 20.7%, primarily due to increases in printing, postage, legal and annual meeting expenses.

Non-interest expenses increased $22,000, or 1.1%, to $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, from $2.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The increase was principally due to an increase in other general and administrative expenses of $27,000, or 6.7%, due to costs associated with our annual meeting.

Income tax expense was $16,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $93,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $65,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023 and compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022, was due to decreases in income before income taxes.

Year-to-Date Operating Results
Net interest income decreased, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, by $1.3 million, or 26.6%, to $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, from $4.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Total interest-earning assets income increased $244,000 from the prior year period due to higher average yields on loans, securities and cash and short-term investments. A 25 basis point increase in the average yield on loans, offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $734,000, or 0.4%, contributed to a $204,000 increase in loan income. A 28 basis point increase in the average yield on securities, offset by a decrease in the average balance of securities of $788,000, or 0.5%, contributed to a $196,000 increase in securities income. The interest earned on cash and short-term investments decreased $156,000 from the prior year, due to a $13.2 million decrease in the average balance of cash and short-term investments offset by a 164 basis point increase in the average yield. Partially offsetting the increase in interest and dividend income was a $1.5 million increase in interest expense due to an increase in the interest on certificates of deposit of $1.4 million and the increase in interest on FHLB advances of $164,000 from the prior year. The Company recognized a 131 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin decreased 64 basis points for the six months ended December 31, 2023, to 2.12%, from 2.76% in the prior year period.

The Company recognized a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $270,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023, compared to no provision for loan losses in the prior year period. For the six months ended December 31, 2023 improvements in the economy were the primary contributor for the reversal of the provision for credit losses.

Non-interest income decreased $20,000, or 5.7%, to $332,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 from $352,000 in the prior year period, due to a decrease of $31,000 in other income offset by an increase of $7,000 in income on bank-owned life insurance.

Non-interest expenses increased $190,000, or 5.0%, to $4.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023, from $3.8 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022. Salaries and benefits increased $143,000, or 6.3%, to $2.4 million, due to annual increases to salaries and health insurance of employees and stock-based compensation expense. Other general and administrative expense increased $52,000, or 7.0%, from the prior year period due to increases in insurance, data processing and annual meeting costs.

Income tax expense decreased $126,000 to $109,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 compared to income tax expense of $235,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 due to lower pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet
Assets: At December 31, 2023, total assets amounted to $359.0 million, compared to $349.0 million at June 30, 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, or 2.9%, due to an $8.9 million increase in cash and cash equivalents and a $1.2 million increase in securities held to maturity and a $569,000 increase in FHLB stock. The increase in cash and cash equivalents was due to increased borrowings from the FHLB, the increase in securities held to maturity was a result of reinvesting accumulated cash at higher interest rates, and the increase in FHLB stock was due to the increase in FHLB advances during the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Liabilities: Deposits decreased by $5.5 million, or 2.1%, during the six months as the Bank experienced decreases of customer deposits due to increases in inflation and competition. In addition, depositors moved deposits to higher-yielding term certificates due to the higher interest rate environment. Federal Home Loan Bank advances were $19.1 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $3.7 million at June 30, 2023, to add liquidity in light of decreases in customer deposits.

Stockholders' Equity. Total stockholders' equity decreased $94,000, to $75.8 million at December 31, 2023, from $75.9 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the net loss of $87,000 and the effect of adoption of ASU 2016-13, net of taxes, of $223,000, offset by the change in unearned ESOP compensation of $52,000, and stock-based compensation of $163,000, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

On July 1, 2023, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, which replaces the incurred loss methodology with an expected loss methodology that is referred to as the current expected credit loss methodology ("CECL"). The measurement of expected credit losses under the CECL methodology is applicable to financial assets measured at amortized cost, including loans receivable and securities held to maturity. In addition, ASU 326 made changes to the accounting of securities available for sale. It also applies to off-balance sheet credit exposures not accounted for as insurance, such as loan commitments, standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, and other similar instruments. The following table illustrates the impact of ASC 326:

Pre-ASC Adoption

As Reported Under ASC 326



(In thousands)

June 30, 2023

July 1, 2023

Impact of ASC 326 Adoption

Assets








Allowance for credit losses on securities held to maturity

$

-

$

(276)

$

(276)

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(1,747)


(1,759)


(12)

Deferred tax asset on allowance for credit losses

466


378


(88)










Liabilities








Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures

$

-

$

23

$

23










Shareholders' Equity








Retained earnings

$

50,416

$

50,193

$

(223)

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, potential recessionary conditions, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, including the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)









December 31,

June 30,


2023

2023

Assets:





Cash and due from banks

$

1,299

$

1,486

Short-term investments

14,425


5,375

Total cash and cash equivalents

15,724


6,861

Securities available for sale, at fair value

132


146

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses

149,117


147,902

Loans:





1-4 family

138,445


140,109

Multifamily

12,692


12,638

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit

3,542


2,699

Construction

-


-

Commercial

20,047


20,323

Total mortgage loans on real estate

174,726


175,769

Consumer

64


49

Home improvement

2,220


2,191

Total loans

177,010


178,009

Allowance for credit losses

(1,641)


(1,747)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums

(395)


(351)

Loans, net

174,974


175,911

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost

950


381

Premises and equipment, net

3,317


3,413

Accrued interest receivable

1,467


1,363

Bank-owned life insurance

10,536


10,402

Deferred tax asset

1,074


1,079

Operating lease right of use asset

907


953

Other assets

827


596

Total assets

$

359,025

$

349,007







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





Deposits:





Non-interest bearing NOW and demand

$

29,612

$

32,760

Interest bearing NOW and demand

28,915


28,778

Regular and other

58,665


64,184

Money market accounts

24,061


26,995

Term certificates

116,687


110,659

Total deposits

257,940


263,376

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances

19,100


3,675

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

1,644


1,596

Operating lease liability

920


962

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

3,626


3,509

Total liabilities

283,230


273,118







Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock

65


65

Additional paid-in capital

27,976


27,814

Retained earnings

50,106


50,416

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(1)


(3)

Unearned compensation - ESOP

(2,351)


(2,403)

Total stockholders' equity

75,795


75,889

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

359,025

$

349,007

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)




For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest and dividend income:














Interest and fees on loans

$

1,758

$

1,722

$

1,657

$

3,480

$

3,276

Interest and dividends on debt securities:














Taxable

904


868


795


1,772


1,546

Tax-exempt

93


97


106


190


214

Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit

49


45


123


94


250

Total interest and dividend income

2,804


2,732


2,681


5,536


5,286
















Interest expense:














Deposits

1,051


876


340


1,927


582

Borrowings

114


50


-


164


-

Total interest expense

1,165


926


340


2,091


582
















Net interest income

1,639


1,806


2,341


3,445


4,704

Provision for (reversal of) credit losses

(104)


(166)


-


(270)


-

Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses

1,743


1,972


2,341


3,715


4,704
















Non-interest income:














Customer service fees

37


40


36


77


73

Income on bank-owned life insurance

68


66


63


134


127

Other income

67


54


53


121


152

Total non-interest income

172


160


152


332


352
















Non-interest expenses:














Salaries and employee benefits

1,267


1,144


1,250


2,411


2,268

Occupancy and equipment

240


254


255


494


498

Advertising

36


38


71


74


110

Data processing

101


89


84


190


178

Deposit insurance

33


33


22


66


43

Other general and administrative

432


358


405


790


738

Total non-interest expenses

2,109


1,916


2,087


4,025


3,835
















Income (loss) before income taxes

(194)


216


406


22


1,221

Provision for income taxes

16


93


65


109


235

Net income (loss)

$

(210)

$

123

$

341

$

(87)

$

986
















Net income (loss) per share:














Basic

$

(0.03)

$

0.02

$

0.05

$

(0.01)

$

0.16

Diluted

$

(0.03)

$

0.02

$

0.05

$

(0.01)

$

0.16
















Weighted average shares outstanding:














Basic

6,284,768


6,282,203


6,274,542


6,283,485


6,273,260

Diluted

6,284,768


6,282,203


6,274,542


6,394,485


6,273,260

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balance and Yields

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:

























Loans

$

176,149

$

1,758


3.99

%

$

176,668

$

1,722


3.90

%

$

177,648

$

1,657


3.73

%

Securities (1)

149,187


1,022


2.74

%

149,259


991


2.66

%

151,249


927


2.45

%

Cash and short-term investments

4,491


49


4.36

%

3,852


45


4.67

%

13,153


123


3.74

%

Total interest-earning assets

329,827


2,829


3.43

%

329,779


2,758


3.35

%

342,050


2,707


3.17

%

Noninterest-earning assets

16,875








16,655








16,747






Total assets

$

346,702







$

346,434







$

358,797






Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

29,746

$

4


0.05

%

$

29,912

$

4


0.05

%

$

33,557

$

4


0.05

%

Savings deposits

58,992


15


0.10

%

62,446


16


0.10

%

72,708


18


0.10

%

Money market deposits

24,153


15


0.25

%

26,271


17


0.26

%

39,876


27


0.27

%

Certificates of deposit

115,397


1,017


3.53

%

111,812


839


3.00

%

99,041


291


1.18

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

228,288


1,051


1.84

%

230,441


876


1.52

%

245,182


340


0.55

%

FHLB advances

8,323


114


5.48

%

3,571


50


5.60

%

-


-


0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

236,611


1,165


1.97

%

234,012


926


1.58

%

245,182


340


0.55

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

























  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

28,223








30,971








32,887






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,968








5,740








5,554






Total liabilities

270,802








270,723








283,623






Total stockholders' equity

75,900








75,711








75,174






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

346,702







$

346,434







$

358,797






Net interest income


$

1,664







$

1,832







$

2,367



Net interest rate spread(2)






1.46

%







1.77

%







2.62

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

93,216







$

95,767







$

96,868






Net interest margin(4)






2.02

%







2.22

%







2.77

%

Cost of deposits(5)






1.64

%







1.34

%







0.49

%

Cost of funds(6)






1.76

%







1.40

%







0.49

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

139.40

%







140.92

%







139.51

%







(1)

Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $25,000, $26,000, and $26,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


Average Balance and Yields

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Interest

Average

Average

Interest

Average

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

Outstanding

Earned/

Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Paid

Rate

Balance

Paid

Rate

Interest-earning assets:
















Loans

$

176,408

$

3,480


3.95

%

$

177,143

$

3,276


3.70

%

Securities (1)

149,223


2,013


2.70

%

150,011


1,817


2.42

%

Cash and short-term investments

4,172


94


4.51

%

17,435


250


2.87

%

Total interest-earning assets

329,803


5,587


3.39

%

344,589


5,343


3.10

%

Noninterest-earning assets

16,608








16,342






Total assets

$

346,411







$

360,931






Interest-bearing liabilities:
















Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

29,829

$

7


0.05

%

$

33,346

$

8


0.05

%

Savings deposits

60,719


30


0.10

%

74,076


37


0.10

%

Money market deposits

25,212


32


0.25

%

42,685


58


0.27

%

Certificates of deposit

113,604


1,858


3.27

%

98,097


479


0.98

%

Total interest-bearing deposits

229,364


1,927


1.68

%

248,204


582


0.47

%

FHLB advances

5,947


164


5.52

%

-


-


0.00

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

235,311


2,091


1.78

%

248,204


582


0.47

%

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
















  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

29,597








32,702






  Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

5,697








5,127






Total liabilities

270,605








286,033






Total stockholders' equity

75,806








74,898






Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

346,411







$

360,931






Net interest income


$

3,496







$

4,761



Net interest rate spread(2)






1.61

%







2.63

%

Net interest-earning assets(3)

$

94,492







$

96,385






Net interest margin(4)






2.12

%







2.76

%

Cost of deposits(5)






1.49

%







0.41

%

Cost of funds(6)






1.58

%







0.41

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

140.16

%







138.83

%







(1)

Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $51,000 and $57,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

(2)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5)

Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

(6)

Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total noninterest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended


December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,


2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

997

$

965

$

901

$

1,962

$

1,760

Tax-equivalent adjustment

25


26


26


51


57

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$

1,022

$

991

$

927

$

2,013

$

1,817

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$

1,639

$

1,806

$

2,341

$

3,445


4,704

Tax-equivalent adjustment

25


26


26


51


57

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$

1,664

$

1,832

$

2,367

$

3,496

$

4,761

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

At or for the Three Months Ended

At or for the Six Months
Ended

Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

2023

2023

2022

2023

2022

Performance Ratios














Return (loss) on average assets (GAAP) (1, 4)

(0.24)

%

0.14

%

0.38

%

(0.05)

%

0.55

%

Return (loss) on average equity ("ROAE") (GAAP) (1, 5)

(1.11)

%

0.65

%

1.81

%

(0.23)

%

2.63

%

Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP) (1)

2.43

%

2.21

%

2.33

%

2.21

%

2.13

%

Total loans to total deposits

68.62

%

67.56

%

65.60

%

68.62

%

65.60

%

Total loans to total assets

49.30

%

50.87

%

50.64

%

49.30

%

50.64

%

Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (6)

116.45

%

97.46

%

83.71

%

106.57

%

75.85

%

Capital Ratios














Total capital to risk-weighted assets

33.32

%

33.28

%

32.60

%

32.42

%

32.60

%

Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.41

%

32.32

%

31.70

%

32.42

%

31.70

%

Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets

32.41

%

32.32

%

31.70

%

33.34

%

31.70

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (2)

18.32

%

18.35

%

17.40

%

18.32

%

17.40

%

Asset Quality Ratios














Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans (3)

0.93

%

0.94

%

0.97

%

0.93

%

0.97

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of non-performing loans

1740.46

%

NM

NM


1740.46

%

NM

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans

0.05

%

-

%

-

%

0.05

%

-

%

Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets

0.03

%

-

%

-

%

0.03

%

-

%

Informational Items














Fair value of held to maturity securities

$

136,427

$

128,959

$

132,625

$

136,427

$

132,625

Book value per share (7)

$

11.43

$

11.44

$

11.54

$

11.43

$

11.54

Outstanding common shares

6,632,642


6,632,642


6,521,642


6,632,642


6,521,642


(1)

Annualized.

(2)

Average assets calculated on a quarterly basis.

(3)

Total loans exclude net deferred loan costs and fees.

(4)

Represents net income divided by average assets.

(5)

Represents net income divided by average stockholders' equity

(6)

Represents total non-interest expenses divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(7)

Represents total stockholders' equity divided by outstanding shares at period end.

SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

Also from this source

CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.