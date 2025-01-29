CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL SECOND QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

QUINCY, Mass., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: CFSB), the holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today announced a net loss of $162,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, a net loss of $6,000, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a net loss of $210,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a net loss of $168,000, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $87,000, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Michael E. McFarland, President and Chief Executive Officer, states "Returns on interest-earning assets continue to show improvement while the cost of deposits have peaked and short-term instruments should continue to decline. We continue to focus on loan growth and expense reductions. As our assets continue to reprice higher and our liabilities, including both deposits and wholesale funding, reprice lower, conditions have become more favorable. While this market environment has been extraordinarily challenging we continue to be optimistic."

Second Quarter Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, increased by $45,000, or 2.7%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The net interest margin increased by six basis points to 1.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 1.92%, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Interest income increased $43,000, or 1.3%, due to a $50,000 increase in interest and dividends on securities, a $12,000 increase in interest on cash and short-term investments, offset by a decrease of $19,000 in interest and fees on loans. Interest expense decreased $2,000, or 0.1%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average yields on interest-earning assets as assets with lower rates are replaced with interest-earning assets with higher rates.

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, increased by $44,000, or 2.6%, to $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by four basis points to 1.98% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from 2.02%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Interest income increased $453,000, or 16.0%, due to a $153,000 increase in interest and dividends on securities, a $293,000 increase in interest on cash and short-term investments and a $7,000 increase in interest and fees on loans. Interest expense increased $409,000, or 35.1%, to $1.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was due to higher average yields on interest-earning assets as assets earning lower yields are replaced with interest-earning assets earning higher yields.

The Company recorded reversals of the provision for credit losses of $79,000, $71,000 and $104,000, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. The $15,000 reversal for credit losses for securities held to maturity was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The $33,000 provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures was primarily due to an increase of $2.9 million in unfunded commitments at December 31, 2024. The $97,000 reversal for credit losses for loans was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions, lower loan balances and continued strong asset quality for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 0.83%, 0.89%, and 0.93%, at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Non-interest income decreased $5,000, or 2.9%, to $165,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $170,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to a decrease of $5,000 in customer service fees.

Non-interest income decreased $7,000, or 4.1%, to $165,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $172,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to a decrease of $8,000 in other income.

Non-interest expense increased $173,000, or 9.2%, to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $177,000 increase in salaries and employee benefit expense due to normal employee merit salary and benefit increases, offset by a reduction in pension costs of $60,000 and a $48,000 increase in other general and administrative expenses due to an increase in annual meeting expense of $29,000, an increase in directors compensation of $7,000 and an increase in legal expense of $5,000.

Non-interest expense decreased $65,000, or 3.0%, to $2.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to a $49,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefit expense, primarily due to a reduction in pension costs of $68,000, offset by an increase in health insurance expense of $8,000 and an increase in salaries expense of $10,000, and a $24,000 decrease in other general and administrative expenses, primarily due to a decrease in printing expense of $7,000, a decrease in audit expense of $6,000 and a decrease in insurance expense of $8,000.

The Company recorded a provision for income tax of $51,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for income taxes of $19,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase of $32,000 in the provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due to the increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance on the charitable contribution carryover.

The Company recorded a provision for income tax of $51,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for income taxes of $16,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The increase of $35,000 in the provision for income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was due to the increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance on the charitable contribution carryover.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Net interest income, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, decreased by $124,000, or 3.5%, to $3.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024, from $3.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin decreased by 17 basis points to 1.95% for the six months ended December 31, 2024, from 2.12% for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Interest income increased $935,000, or 16.7%, due to a $578,000 increase in interest on cash and short-term investments, a $288,000 increase in interest and dividends on securities, and a $69,000 increase in interest and fees on loans. These changes reflect an overall increased yield on interest-earning assets of 39 basis points as interest-earning assets earning lower yields are replaced with interest-earning assets earning higher yields. The increase in interest income benefited from an increase in the average balance of cash and short-term investments of $22.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of loans of $6.2 million and a decrease in the average balance of securities of $1.1 million. Interest expense increased $1.1 million, or 50.6%, due to an increase of $984,000 in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, and a $75,000 increase in interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. The increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits reflected a 74 basis point increase in the average cost, primarily due to the higher interest rate environment and an increased percentage of higher cost certificates of deposit in the portfolio. The increase in interest expense on FHLB advances was due to a $4.4 million, or 74.0%, increase in the average balance of FHLB advances for the six months ended December 31, 2024, offset by a 90 basis point decrease in the average cost of FHLB advances as newer advances were borrowed at lower rates.

The Company recorded a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $150,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a reversal of the provision for credit losses of $270,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The $25,000 provision of credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures was primarily due to an increase of $2.0 million in unfunded commitments at December 31, 2024. The $145,000 reversal of the provision for credit losses for loans recorded for the six months ended December 31, 2024, reflected continued strong asset quality, improvements in forecasted economic conditions and lower loan balances. The $30,000 reversal of the provision for credit losses on securities held to maturity for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to improvements in economic conditions.

Non-interest income increased $3,000, or 0.9%, to $335,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $332,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-interest expense decreased $110,000, or 2.7%, to $3.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024 from $4.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to a $97,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefit expense primarily due to a reduction in pension costs and a $22,000 decrease in other general and administrative expense, partially offset by a $12,000 increase to data processing fees.

The Company recorded a provision for income taxes of $70,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024, a $39,000, or 35.8%, decrease from the provision for income taxes of $109,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the provision for income taxes for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was due to the decrease in income before income taxes, offset by an increase in the deferred tax valuation allowance on the charitable contribution carryover. The deferred tax related to the charitable contribution carryover was reduced by a 100% valuation allowance because management believes that it is more likely than not that the benefit of these deferred tax assets will not be realized. The ultimate realization of these deferred tax assets is dependent upon the generation of future taxable income. The valuation allowance for these net deferred tax assets may be adjusted in the future if estimates of taxable income during the carryforward period are increased.

Balance Sheet

Assets: At December 31, 2024, total assets amounted to $362.8 million, compared to $363.4 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $681,000, or 0.2%. The decrease resulted primarily from decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $1.8 million, a decrease in total loans of $3.2 million, offset by an increase in securities held to maturity of $923,000. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to increases in securities held to maturity of $923,000, decreases in deposits of $483,000, offset by decreases in loans of $3.2 million.

Asset Quality: At December 31, 2024, there were five one- to four-family loans totaling $1.6 million rated substandard with a provision for credit loss of $11,000. Four of these loans were rated substandard due to the borrowers' inability to show sufficient rent receipts to support the debt service coverage and one loan rated substandard and on non-accrual due to non-payment. There were no loans rated special mention, doubtful or loss at December 31, 2024. There were no charge-offs or recoveries during the six months ending December 31, 2024.

Liabilities: At December 31, 2024, total liabilities amounted to $287.1 million, compared to $287.4 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $302,000 or 0.5%. Deposits decreased by $483,000, or 0.2%, to $270.4 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $270.8 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a a decrease of $5.3 million in non-interest-bearing NOW and demand accounts and a decrease of $2.1 million in regular accounts, offset by an increase of $6.8 million in higher-yielding term certificates of deposit. The change in composition and the increase in certificates of deposit was a result of the Bank offering certificate of deposit promotions as customers seek accounts with higher interest rates.

Stockholders' Equity. Total stockholders' equity decreased $379,000, to $75.7 million at December 31, 2024, from $76.1 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the changes in unearned ESOP compensation of $51,000 and stock-based compensation of $180,000, offset by the purchase of Company stock of $426,000 and the net loss for the six months ended December 31, 2024 of $168,000.

About CFSB Bancorp, Inc.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is the federal mid-tier holding company of Colonial Federal Savings Bank and is the majority-owned subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC. Colonial Federal Savings Bank is a federally chartered stock savings bank that has served the banking needs of its customers on the south shore of Massachusetts since 1889. It operates from three full-service offices and one limited-service office in Quincy, Holbrook and Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "assume," "plan," "seek," "expect," "will," "may," "should," "indicate," "would," "contemplate," "continue," "target" and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, demand for loan products, deposit flows, changes in the interest rate environment, the effects of inflation, general economic conditions (including potential recessionary conditions) or conditions within the securities markets, monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Board of Governors of the FRB, changes in the quality, size and composition of our loan and securities portfolios, changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio, and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions, our ability to access cost-effective funding; changes in demand for our products and services, legislative, accounting, tax and regulatory changes, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the products of our borrowers, the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events, a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks that could adversely affect the Company's financial condition and results of operations and the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged, the failure to maintain current technologies and the failure to retain or attract employees.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

















December 31,



June 30,





2024



2024

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$ 1,506



$ 1,339

Short-term investments



27,323





25,620

Total cash and cash equivalents



28,829





26,959

Securities available for sale, at fair value



103





113

Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses



147,917





146,994

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost



704





704

Loans:











1-4 family



136,195





138,005

Multifamily



11,720





12,066

Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit



4,004





3,372

Commercial



15,056





16,833

Total mortgage loans on real estate



166,975





170,276

Consumer



92





65

Home improvement



1,868





2,037

Total loans



168,935





172,378

Allowance for credit losses



(1,407)





(1,553)

Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums



(376)





(387)

Loans, net



167,152





170,438

Premises and equipment, net



3,130





3,246

Accrued interest receivable



1,355





1,398

Bank-owned life insurance



10,809





10,670

Deferred tax asset



1,193





1,245

Operating lease right of use asset



812





860

Other assets



754





812

Total assets

$ 362,758



$ 363,439















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing NOW and demand

$ 27,991



$ 34,124

Interest-bearing NOW and demand



29,126





28,262

Regular and other



52,103





54,192

Money market accounts



22,047





21,956

Term certificates



139,091





132,307

Total deposits



270,358





270,841

Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances



10,350





10,350

Mortgagors' escrow accounts



1,684





1,525

Operating lease liability



833





877

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



3,862





3,796

Total liabilities



287,087





287,389















Stockholders' Equity:











Common stock



65





65

Additional paid-in capital



28,302





28,139

Treasury stock



(504)





(78)

Retained earnings



50,058





50,226

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax



-





(1)

Unearned compensation - ESOP



(2,250)





(2,301)

Total stockholders' equity



75,671





76,050

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 362,758



$ 363,439



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)



For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended





December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2024



2024



2023



2024



2023

Interest and dividend income:





























Interest and fees on loans

$ 1,765



$ 1,784



$ 1,758



$ 3,549



$ 3,480

Interest and dividends on debt securities:





























Taxable



1,083





1,028





904





2,111





1,772

Tax-exempt



73





77





93





150





190

Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit



342





330





49





672





94

Total interest and dividend income



3,263





3,219





2,804





6,482





5,536

































Interest expense:





























Deposits



1,455





1,457





1,051





2,912





1,927

Borrowings



119





119





114





238





164

Total interest expense



1,574





1,576





1,165





3,150





2,091

































Net interest income



1,689





1,643





1,639





3,332





3,445

Reversal of credit losses for securities held to maturity



(15)





(15)





(99)





(30)





(141)

Provision (reversal) of credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures



33





(8)





3





25





(12)

Reversal of credit losses for loans



(97)





(48)





(8)





(145)





(117)

Net interest income after (reversal) provsion of credit losses



1,768





1,714





1,743





3,482





3,715

































Non-interest income:





























Customer service fees



36





41





37





77





77

Income on bank-owned life insurance



70





69





68





139





134

Other income



59





60





67





119





121

Total non-interest income



165





170





172





335





332

































Non-interest expenses:





























Salaries and employee benefits



1,218





1,096





1,267





2,314





2,411

Occupancy and equipment



237





251





240





488





494

Advertising



38





36





36





74





74

Data processing



108





94





101





202





190

Deposit insurance



35





34





33





69





66

Other general and administrative



408





360





432





768





790

Total non-interest expenses



2,044





1,871





2,109





3,915





4,025

































Income (loss) before income taxes



(111)





13





(194)





(98)





22

Provision for income taxes



51





19





16





70





109

Net loss

$ (162)



$ (6)



$ (210)



$ (168)



$ (87)

































Net loss per share:





























Basic

$ (0.03)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.01)

Diluted

$ (0.03)



$ (0.00)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.01)

































Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



6,271,579





6,294,603





6,284,768





6,283,091





6,283,485

Diluted



6,271,579





6,294,603





6,284,768





6,283,091





6,283,485



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance and Yields



Three Months Ended



December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:



















































Loans $ 168,996



$ 1,765





4.18 %

$ 171,488



$ 1,784





4.16 %

$ 176,149



$ 1,758





3.99 % Securities (1)

148,673





1,175





3.16 %



147,649





1,125





3.05 %



149,187





1,022





2.74 % Cash and short-term investments

26,945





342





5.08 %



26,873





330





4.91 %



4,491





49





4.36 % Total interest-earning assets

344,614





3,282





3.81 %



346,010





3,239





3.74 %



329,827





2,829





3.43 % Non-interest-earning assets

17,169

















17,170

















16,875













Total assets $ 361,783















$ 363,180















$ 346,702













Interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 30,034



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 29,753



$ 4





0.05 %

$ 29,746



$ 4





0.05 % Savings deposits

53,149





13





0.10 %



54,004





14





0.10 %



58,992





15





0.10 % Money market deposits

22,216





13





0.23 %



22,365





14





0.25 %



24,153





15





0.25 % Certificates of deposit

136,928





1,425





4.16 %



133,142





1,425





4.28 %



115,397





1,017





3.53 % Total interest-bearing deposits

242,327





1,455





2.40 %



239,264





1,457





2.44 %



228,288





1,051





1.84 % FHLB advances

10,350





119





4.60 %



10,350





119





4.60 %



8,323





114





5.48 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

252,677





1,574





2.49 %



249,614





1,576





2.53 %



236,611





1,165





1.97 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities:



















































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

27,226

















31,748

















28,223













Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

5,934

















5,809

















5,968













Total liabilities

285,837

















287,171

















270,802













Total stockholders' equity

75,946

















76,009

















75,900













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 361,783















$ 363,180















$ 346,702













Net interest income





$ 1,708















$ 1,663















$ 1,664







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.32 %















1.21 %















1.46 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 91,937















$ 96,396















$ 93,216













Net interest margin(4)













1.98 %















1.92 %















2.02 % Cost of deposits(5)













2.16 %















2.15 %















1.64 % Cost of funds(6)













2.25 %















2.24 %















1.76 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to

interest-bearing liabilities

136.39 %















138.62 %















139.40 %











(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $19,000, $20,000, and $25,000 for the three months

ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid

on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income

(Unaudited) (In thousands)



For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024



September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,156



$ 1,105



$ 997

Tax-equivalent adjustment



19





20





25

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 1,175



$ 1,125



$ 1,022

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 1,689



$ 1,643



$ 1,639

Tax-equivalent adjustment



19





20





25

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 1,708



$ 1,663



$ 1,664



CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Average Balance and Yields



Six Months Ended



December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



Average



Interest



Average



Average



Interest



Average



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/



Outstanding



Earned/



Yield/

(Dollars in thousands) Balance



Paid



Rate



Balance



Paid



Rate

Interest-earning assets:

































Loans $ 170,242



$ 3,549





4.17 %

$ 176,408



$ 3,480





3.95 % Securities (1)

148,161





2,301





3.11 %



149,223





2,013





2.70 % Cash and short-term investments

26,909





672





4.99 %



4,172





94





4.51 % Total interest-earning assets

345,312





6,522





3.78 %



329,803





5,587





3.39 % Non-interest-earning assets

17,170

















16,608













Total assets $ 362,482















$ 346,411













Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 29,893



$ 7





0.05 %

$ 29,829



$ 7





0.05 % Savings deposits

53,577





27





0.10 %



60,719





30





0.10 % Money market deposits

22,291





27





0.24 %



25,212





32





0.25 % Certificates of deposit

135,035





2,850





4.22 %



113,604





1,858





3.27 % Total interest-bearing deposits

240,796





2,911





2.42 %



229,364





1,927





1.68 % FHLB advances

10,350





239





4.62 %



5,947





164





5.52 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

251,146





3,150





2.51 %



235,311





2,091





1.78 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

































Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

29,487

















29,597













Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

5,871

















5,697













Total liabilities

286,504

















270,605













Total stockholders' equity

75,978

















75,806













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 362,482















$ 346,411













Net interest income





$ 3,372















$ 3,496







Net interest rate spread(2)













1.27 %















1.61 % Net interest-earning assets(3) $ 94,166















$ 94,492













Net interest margin(4)













1.95 %















2.12 % Cost of deposits(5)













2.15 %















1.49 % Cost of funds(6)













2.24 %















1.58 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

137.49 %















140.16 %











(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $40,000 and $51,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income

(Unaudited) (In thousands)



For the Six Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2024



2023

Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)

$ 2,261



$ 1,962

Tax-equivalent adjustment



40





51

Securities (tax-equivalent basis)

$ 2,301



$ 2,013

Net interest income (no tax adjustment)



3,332





3,445

Tax-equivalent adjustment



40





51

Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)

$ 3,372



$ 3,496



SOURCE CFSB Bancorp, Inc.