CFSC Makes Business Check Cashing Simple and Effective for Community Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CFSC, Community Financial Service Centers, offers a range of business banking services so that small business owners can manage their cash flow, pay their bills, cash business checks, send money to people or companies, and pay their employees. Businesses can also exchange foreign currency and purchase cryptocurrency. CFSC has more than 200 locations nationwide specializing in daily financial services.

CFSC has over 200 locations in 12 states, with a concentration in NY, NJ, IL, IN, WI and CA, and with extended and weekend hours, customers are sure to find a location that's open when they need CFSC most.

CFSC offers different options for cashing business checks. Checks made payable to a business can be cashed on the spot, no waiting for the funds to clear – enabling the money to be available faster for business expenses or to pay employees or contractors.

Registered business owners can save even more time by utilizing CFSC's check cashing by phone. As a regular customer, a business owner can take a photo of the check, send it to CFSC for verification, and receive a call when the funds are available for pickup.

"We understand what small business owners need and want from a financial service company," says Al Pyne, Director of Commercial Check Cashing. "Managing cash flow isn't always easy, so we do our best to simplify the process for community small businesses and provide them clear access to their money for business expenses."

CFSC locations are open seven days a week and have late hours with many stores open 24 hours a day. For more information, visit CFSC.com.

About CFSC

CFSC, Community Financial Service Centers, is a third-generation, family-owned business with more than 200 locations nationwide. The company focuses on providing financial services tailored to each unique location so that customers receive the services they need most. For more information, visit CFSC.com.

