CFSI API Integration to Encompass® Enables Lenders to Complete Unfinished Construction Projects

Integration will drive efficiency for ICE Mortgage Technology clients while providing construction risk management

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An end-to-end construction risk mitigation company that helps lenders complete construction projects, announced today that their integration is now built on the latest Encompass Partner Connect(TM) API Platform and available through ICE Mortgage Technology®, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. This integration will enable clients on Encompass® to access CFSI's construction financing risk management, while also driving efficiency for mortgage customers of CFSI and ICE Mortgage Technology.

CFSI currently manages thousands of construction projects each month for financial institutions across the country, and the integration expands the availability of its services to non-bank lenders. Property types include residential, commercial and multifamily as well as ground-up construction and renovation projects. CFSI can manage an Encompass lender's construction project, provide a cost to complete analysis and recommendation, and find and recommend a new contractor from its vast network. CFSI analyzes, performs due diligence on, and manages the contractor as well as oversees inspections.

CFSI manages all aspects of the construction lending process for lenders, including the budget, controlling funds and draws, as well as all paperwork and project recommendations. Lenders can access CFSI's services through a web-based portal, while API capabilities are available for large-scale lenders. CFSI provides rapid training for a lender's staff to learn the new system.

CFSI's asset management services enable lenders to select which assets to complete and which to pool into bulk packages for sale. Meanwhile, the company's audit services ensure that a lender's staff is following established risk-management processes. Customers can receive reports about inspections, contractor feasibility, engineering and draw services right from the Encompass system.

"We are excited to partner with ICE to help more real estate lenders safely benefit and profit from construction lending programs," said Brian Mingham, CFSI founder and president. "Our technology, and our team behind that technology, provide a platform that minimizes risk while making the overall process simpler, productive and efficient."

About CFSI Loan Management

Founded in 2013, CFSI is an end-to-end construction risk mitigation company that helps lenders complete construction projects. It utilizes proprietary technology to enable lenders to protect the performance and integrity of their construction lending portfolios. The company's seasoned senior staff provides risk management solutions that make it possible to complete a project. Customer's asset management teams are supported by our deep construction experience that improves the speed of delivery and gets the project completed. Read more about CFSI at www.thinkcfsi.com.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

