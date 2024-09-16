CFT Capital announces final close of CFT Capital Partners Fund II, LP at $781.2 Million

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CFT Capital Management LLC ("CFT Capital") is pleased to announce the final close of the firm's second co-investment fund, CFT Capital Partners Fund II, L.P. ("Fund II") with approximately $781.2 million in capital commitments. Fund II is anchored by the Cherng Family Trust, the family office of Andrew and Peggy Cherng who are the founders of Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

CFT Capital is a Los Angeles-based investment platform which seeks to be a value-added investment partner by providing flexible co-investment capital, creative structures, institutional underwriting, and strategic relationships to innovative and industry leading companies alongside financial sponsors, institutional investors, family offices, and management teams. CFT Capital is focused on creating strong alignment with our investment partners, investing in direct and proprietary transactions ranging from growth equity, private equity, structured equity, and real estate.

CFT Capital is led by Founding Partners, Warren Woo and Carey Kim, who have been managing the alternative assets of the Cherng Family Trust since 2016. CFT Capital currently has over $3 billion of assets under management.

Family-owned and operated since 1973, Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. is the global leader in Asian dining experiences and parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San. Today, co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng continue to grow the company's presence, operating more than 2,600 locations with 53,000 associates in 11 countries. On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Restaurant Group fosters a people-first culture in and outside of its restaurants, focusing on associate development and giving back to the communities in which it serves.

For more information about CFT Capital's investment strategy and model, visit www.cftcapitalpartners.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE CFT Capital Management LLC