CFTEA Partners with MindEdge on Modern Banking Representative Certificate

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance (CFTEA) will offer its Certified Modern Banking Representative program online through MindEdge Learning.

This entry-level certification for those pursuing banking careers includes four online courses and a certification exam. Powered by MindEdge, the courses are: Banking Today; Fighting Fraud; Law and Banking, and Quality Service for Banking. Participants in this program learn through games, videos from industry experts, interactive exercises, quizzes, and other engaging content. Those who pass the 91 question Certification Exam will receive a Modern Banking Representative certification.

"As a non-profit, the advancement of those in our communities through education and career development is central to our mission," said Andrew Lederer, CFTEA Executive Director. "CFTEA's collaboration with MindEdge provides easily accessible, cost-effective advantages to those in our community seeking employment or enhancing their careers at a financial institution."

"MindEdge is pleased to collaborate with CFTEA on the online version of its Modern Banking Representative certification," said Jefferson Flanders, MindEdge's CEO. "This should expand access to the program and attract people looking for banking careers."

This new self-paced program is available through CFTEA, selected training partners, and institutions of higher education.

About MindEdge Learning

MindEdge's mission is to improve the way the world learns. Since its founding in 1988 by Harvard and MIT educators, the company has served some 2.5 million learners. With a focus on digital-first learning resources — from academic courseware to professional development courses — MindEdge's approach to best practices in online education focuses on learners' needs across the spectrum of higher education, professional development, skills training, and continuing education. MindEdge is based in Waltham, Mass.

About CFTEA

The Center for Financial Training & Education Alliance (CFTEA) has been providing industry specific training and education to financial institutions and area organizations for more than100 years. We began as several small, strictly volunteer chapters of the American Bankers Association's educational arm, the American Institute of Banking. For more information, please visit www.cftea.org or follow CFTEA on Twitter @CFTEA1.

