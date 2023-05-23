CG Cosmetic, the pioneer in breast augmentation, is launching the revolutionary Face PET Lift!

News provided by

CG Cosmetic

23 May, 2023, 07:11 ET

A non-invasive procedure based on anatomical studies, delivering natural-looking results without cuts or stitches.

MIAMI, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Cosmetic, a leading cosmetic surgery center known for its pioneering work in breast augmentation, is proud to announce the launch of a revolutionary new procedure for the face, the Face PET Lift.

Continue Reading
Dr. De Souza designed the PET technique between 2003 and 2005, and it is the first rejuvenation and facial cosmetic procedure developed 100% in anatomical models before applying it clinically. The Face PET Lift is just the latest addition to CG Cosmetic's portfolio of innovative cosmetic procedures.
Dr. De Souza designed the PET technique between 2003 and 2005, and it is the first rejuvenation and facial cosmetic procedure developed 100% in anatomical models before applying it clinically. The Face PET Lift is just the latest addition to CG Cosmetic's portfolio of innovative cosmetic procedures.

The Face PET Lift is a groundbreaking procedure that utilizes the latest technology to enhance and lift facial features. PET stands for Point of Elevation Tissue, a patented method that allows for precise and natural-looking results. With this innovative procedure, patients can achieve a more youthful and refreshed appearance without the need for invasive surgery.

"Dr. De Souza designed the PET technique between 2003 and 2005, and it is the first rejuvenation and facial cosmetic procedure developed 100% in anatomical models before applying it clinically," said Tatiana Guiribitey, founder of CG Cosmetic. "The PET technique allows us to treat patients who are not satisfied with traditional non-invasive approaches like threads, Botox, and fillers."

One of the unique aspects of the Face PET Lift is that it is a 100% reversible procedure, and it has zero risk of facial problems like burns, infection, or even bruises. Nothing goes into the face during the procedure.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Face PET Lift to our patients," said Dr. De Souza, creator of the procedure PET Lift. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop this groundbreaking procedure, which is the result of years of research and development. We believe that the Face PET Lift will revolutionize the way people approach facial rejuvenation."

Unlike traditional facelift procedures, the Face PET Lift involves minimal incisions and a short recovery time. Patients can expect to see a noticeable improvement in the appearance of their face within days of the procedure. The Point of Elevation Tissue method ensures that the results are natural-looking and noninvasive cosmetic procedure 100% based on anatomical studies. PET follows the facelift's surgical principles but has no cuts and stitches.

"We are confident that the Face PET Lift will be a game-changer in the cosmetic surgery industry," said Dr. De Souza. "We believe that this procedure will set a new standard for facial rejuvenation, and we are excited to offer it to our patients."

The Face PET Lift is just the latest addition to CG Cosmetic's portfolio of innovative cosmetic procedures. With a team of experienced and highly trained professionals, CG Cosmetic is committed to providing patients with the highest level of care and the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery.

To learn more about the Face PET Lift and other cosmetic procedures offered by CG Cosmetic, visit cgcosmetic.com or schedule a consultation today.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE CG Cosmetic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.