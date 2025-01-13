CG FINANCIAL SERVICES NAMES PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

HASLETT, Mich., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Financial Services announces the hiring of Scott Hiipakka as President and Chief Operating Officer. This appointment comes as the firm, which manages more than $4 billion in client assets, seeks to expand its leadership team to drive continued growth and success.

Hiipakka brings extensive leadership experience to the role, including his current military service as a Major General in the Michigan Army National Guard, where he oversees multiple mission operations. His national and international business experience includes his time through 2024 as Chief Executive Officer of the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator, a nonprofit economic development organization that has brought millions of dollars of investment to Michigan.

"As the industry is changing fast, with large national brands consolidating smaller firms, CG wants to grow independently. Scott brings experience to guide teams as they adapt to challenging obstacles. He will help the CG leadership team stay focused on staying regional and maintaining our level of service to our clients," said Tony Mazzali, CG Financial Services' Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored to join the team at CG Financial Services," said Hiipakka. "The firm has a strong foundation, and my goal is to further develop systems, processes, and build upon the culture that will set us apart in the industry. Together, we will build a competitive model for financial services that prioritizes both growth and client satisfaction."

CG Financial has developed a strategic plan for a strong foundation for the next decade of growth. CG will maintain a regional focus and foster growth to remain closely connected to the wealth management clients and advisory firms it proudly serves.

Mazzali added, "Scott will play a key role in helping us live up to our commitment to offer high-touch service to our wealth management clients while also maintaining a close connection to the communities we serve. His leadership will ensure that we continue to meet our clients' expectations and deliver exceptional outcomes."

Founded in 1999, CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses in Michigan, North Carolina, and beyond. We strive to understand your personal journey and provide an array of services that fit your individual needs.

Our Personal Financial Services teams provide retirement and lifestyle planning, estate planning, tax minimization, and insurance planning for all your financial needs. For businesses, business owners, non-profits, and other organizations, our Business Financial Services teams provide extensive employee benefits, retirement plans, executive compensation packages and more.

Your business is the source of your financial security to live the life you want today and provides a legacy for your family in the future. We focus on your financial goals so you can get back to doing what you love: working on your business, not for your business. As your personal CFO, we collaborate with your key service providers to create synergies that ensures your goals are addressed. This allows us to meet expectations, alleviate concerns, and proactively collaborate with your team in seeking to create the best outcome possible to meet your goals.

