CG Infinity and BigID Announce Alliance Partnership to Transform Data Governance

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a transformative collaboration, CG Infinity and BigID are redefining the landscape of data discovery and intelligence by delivering cutting-edge AI governance, next-gen data security, sustainable privacy compliance, actionable data protection, and ultimately situational data value. The partnership builds on a shared vision to empower organizations to truly know their data.

Combining CG Infinity's nearly three decades of expertise with BigID's industry leading solutions, the alliance will enable joint customers to derive greater value from their data. By helping organizations adapt to the rapidly evolving data environment, this partnership will make them more productive and profitable.

BigID is a pioneer and leader in the data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, enabling organizations to reduce data risk, automate security and privacy controls, achieve compliance, and gain a holistic understanding of their data landscape.

As a new service partner of BigID, CG Infinity will deliver advisory, implementation, technical, and procurement services to customers. With a balanced approach utilizing both onshore and offshore resources, CG Infinity brings a 'people first + driven to transform' ethos to client relationships. This, combined with BigID's comprehensive platform, will offer tailored solutions for organizations.

"Partnering with BigID allows us to offer our customers innovative data governance and security solutions that will help them maximize the value of their data," said Matt Pollard, Senior VP of AI Governance, Data Privacy, and Security at CG Infinity. "Together, we are equipping our clients to navigate today's complex data landscape, empowering them to be more agile and competitive."

"CG Infinity brings a wealth of technical expertise and a customer-centric approach that perfectly complements our mission to help organizations truly know their data," said Jon Mayer, VP of Business Development and Partnerships at BigID. "Our joint efforts will enable customers to reduce data risk, automate privacy controls, and gain deeper insights across their entire data landscape."

About CG Infinity

CG Infinity is a leader in IT consulting, offering innovative technology solutions tailored to meet clients' needs. CG infinity delivers excellence in data analytics, cloud services, privacy, and artificial intelligence. Its global reach, through onshore and offshore resources, spans from strategic advisory services to technical implementation. To learn more, visit www.cginfinity.com.

About BigID

BigID is a pioneer in data security and compliance for the public and private cloud, helping to define new data security product categories like DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) and redefine categories like Data Discovery, Data Classification, Data Loss Prevention, and Data Access Management.

BigID empowers organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, AI innovation, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has received multiple awards for its data intelligence solutions. These include CNBC's 2022 Top 25 Startups for the Enterprise and Forbes Cloud 100 in 2021. Additionally, BigID has been recognized in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Deloitte 500 for three consecutive years. The company was also named a "Market Leader Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)" in the 2023 Global InfoSec Awards and has won both the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and RSA Innovation Sandbox awards. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

