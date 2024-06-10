CG Infinity Elevates Tanya Shepherd to Senior Vice President

Revenue Assurance: A Critical Aspect for Every Business

DALLAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At CG Infinity, we've cultivated a strong and enduring customer portfolio within the energy and utilities industry. Over the past decade, we've been instrumental in enhancing our clients' front-office technology platforms. Thanks to Tanya's visionary leadership, we now offer robust solutions for back-office technology implementation and integration.

Before joining CG Infinity, Tanya held senior leadership positions in the software industry, where she was involved in architecting and implementing enterprise solutions. With experience working with clients across various energy markets in the US and internationally, she brings extensive knowledge of the energy sector. By combining these two areas of expertise, Tanya plays a pivotal role in assisting our clients in achieving operational efficiencies and project success.

"We are thrilled to have Tanya Shepherd as part of the CG Infinity family. Her expertise and extensive background in E&U billing and back-office operations are playing a pivotal role in our growth. Tanya has deep knowledge and innovative insights that allow us to better serve our clients as they seek to stay at the forefront of ever-evolving policies and technology. She has helped Retail Energy Providers improve their gross margins by optimizing and effectively invoicing customers," said Pratik Malviya, Senior Vice President at CG Infinity.

"Energy and Utilities back office is critical to every customer's cash flow and avoiding customer complaints. With regulations pertaining to multiple PUCs (Public Utility Commissions), there are more exceptions to the rules in any billing system implementation. Tanya has built an amazing team to make such implementations more predictable and less chaotic," said Saurajit Kanungo, President at CG Infinity.

"I am deeply honored by this promotion and immensely grateful to CG Infinity's leadership team for entrusting me with the opportunity to establish a practice dedicated to optimizing back-office operations for energy companies. Together, we have assembled a talented team capable of providing our clients with the expertise and bandwidth necessary to tackle strategic projects without overburdening our core staff. As Senior Vice President, I am wholeheartedly committed to leading this team toward even greater success, delivering impactful results that empower our clients to thrive," said Tanya Shepherd.

About CG Infinity

CG Infinity, Inc. is a leading IT consulting firm specializing in industry-specific technology solutions, notably for the Energy and Utilities sector. Utilizing Salesforce and other advanced cloud data platforms, we empower our clients to enhance customer relationships. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, Denver, and New Delhi, and a global workforce of approximately 400 professionals, we are equipped to manage even the most complex projects. Our people-first philosophy fosters innovation and shapes the future, aiming to develop our employees to deliver exceptional customer value and experiences.

