CG Infinity Hires Sr. Vice President of Digital Marketing

Jeremy Leonard to Join as Senior VP – Digital Marketing

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate our customers' marketing transformation and customer-centric initiatives, CG Infinity is announcing the hiring of Jeremy Leonard as Senior VP of Digital Marketing, furthering our presence in the Denver Metropolitan area.

Jeremy Leonard

Jeremy is a digital marketing transformation specialist with two decades of experience in digital consulting and digital agency work. He leverages hard-won knowledge in customer experience, MarTech, and brand strategy in order to increase revenue and decrease costs for brands. With an increasing focus on first-party data, he helps clients successfully monetize their customer data and drive high-impact strategic growth plans.

"Measuring ROI on marketing spend can be elusive. CMOs across industries are trying to make sense of what digital marketing solutions they should invest in and why. Jeremy possesses the art and science behind establishing a measurable digital marketing program for several industries. His addition to our team is timely as we continue to invest in our Salesforce Marketing and customer data analytics practices," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of CG Infinity.

"I'm so glad that Jeremy will be joining our entry into the Denver market, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and home to great technology talent. With his track record in Colorado and his experience in marketing technology, we are confident that Jeremy will further our presence in the region and drive our growth. His commitment to innovative thinking, excellence, and his roll-up-your-sleeves approach mean we have a bright future here. Denver, here we come!" said Jim Smelley, CG Infinity Board Member.

"I couldn't be more excited to join CG Infinity and their global team. With their existing practices in Customer Experience, MarTech, and a particular focus on Salesforce, the opportunity to stitch this all together with digital marketing is unsurpassed. In this era of increasing costs in acquiring new customers, and lower brand loyalty on the part of those same customers, developing great customer experiences and digital marketing strategies for our clients couldn't be more important. This is all about driving revenue and retention for our clients," said Jeremy Leonard.

About CG Infinity

CG Infinity, Inc. is an IT consulting firm offering technology solutions that are tailored to the needs of each client. We are leveraging the Salesforce and other cloud platform technologies to help our clients get closer to their customers. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi , employing around 400 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. Our people-first approach drives innovation and transforms tomorrow. We aim to grow employees to deliver world class "customer-value" and "customer experience".

People First + Driven to Transform

