CG Infinity Hires Vice President of Delivery

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To accelerate our Energy & Utilities customers' digital transformation and business processes initiatives, CG Infinity has announced the hiring of Tanya Shepherd as Vice President of Delivery. She will join our Dallas/Ft. Worth team.

Tanya is a technology and services professional with two decades of experience in business analysis, re-engineering business and system processes, implementing complex systems, and leading software development teams. She has a talent for taking complex projects and concepts and breaking them down into manageable pieces for easier execution. Having worked with clients around the world, her experience and knowledge allow her to lead or assist project teams in meeting objectives and timelines to implement new systems and processes successfully.

"We are proud to serve over a dozen prominent energy firms in both unregulated and regulated markets. Our customers depend on us to deploy technology solutions that drive customer acquisition and customer retention. Under Tanya's leadership, CG Infinity plans to offer both customer technology and billing technology as a one-stop solution that closes the gap our customers experience in managing their back-office," said Saurajit Kanungo, President of CG Infinity.

"Tanya brings an amazing blend of technology guru and business consultant to the table. Her depth and breadth of energy industry and systems knowledge will enable us to manage our energy clients across the full lifecycle of front-office to back-office challenges. We are very excited to welcome her to our EUP team!" said Jonathan Goldstein, Senior Vice President, Energy & Utilities Practice.

"I'm really excited to be a part of CG Infinity and their global team. It gives me the ability to work with clients to help them transform and not have to limit myself to just one area of their business. With the team of world class professionals at CG Infinity alongside me, we can help with the full customer experience," said Tanya Shepherd.

CG Infinity, Inc. is an IT consulting firm offering technology solutions that are tailored to the needs of each client. We are leveraging the Salesforce and other cloud platform technologies to help our clients get closer to their customers. With offices in Dallas, Houston, Albuquerque, Little Rock, and New Delhi , employing around 400 people worldwide, we have the global resources to take on even the most complex projects. Our people-first approach drives innovation and transforms tomorrow. We aim to grow employees to deliver world class "customer-value" and "customer experience".

