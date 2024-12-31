CG MedTech and CGBIO Showcase Korea’s Spine Surgery Excellence to Global Experts

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG MedTech (f/k/a Innosys, CEO Ju Mi Chung), a leading Korean orthopedic implant research and manufacturing company, partnered with CGBIO to host the International Spine Endoscopy Training Course. The event welcomed 12 medical professionals from nine countries, including Mexico, Switzerland, and India. Led by Professor Jin-Sung Kim (also known as Luke) of Seoul St. Mary's Hospital, The Catholic University of Korea — a world-renowned expert in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery — the program showcased Korea's leadership in advanced surgical techniques and medical device innovation.

The training course featured advanced spine model simulators from Germany, Canada, and Italy. These simulators replicated human anatomical structures, including blood vessels, muscles, bones, and ligaments, providing participants with an unparalleled hands-on experience. The program focused on full-endoscopic and biportal endoscopic spine surgery, a minimally invasive technique that reduces recovery time and complications while enabling precise, multi-angle access. The involvement of global simulator manufacturers highlights the growing recognition of Korea's expertise in spine surgery.



Participants engaged in practical sessions led by Professors Jin-Sung Kim, Sang Hyun Han, and Jung Hoon Kim, which featured cutting-edge Korean medical devices. These included CG MedTech's Anax MIS System, designed for precise pedicle screw placement with minimal tissue disruption, and CGBIO's NOVOSIS, a bone substitute celebrated for its biocompatibility and effectiveness. Also showcased were CGDERM Spinkle, an anti-adhesion agent enhancing surgical safety, and the Excender expandable cage, praised for its innovative design that restores disc height and angle, even in challenging surgical environments.



"CG MedTech, with CGBIO, is committed to advancing global medical education by sharing innovative surgical methods and premium devices," said Ju Mi Chung, CEO of CG MedTech. "Our mission is to enhance the skills of medical professionals worldwide while strengthening Korea's leadership in this field."



The event, hosted by the Catholic University of Korea (International Skills Center), received support from the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute. The Regional Domestic Medical Device Education and Training Support Center—Korea's first comprehensive training hub for medical devices—played a vital role in bridging government initiatives with industry collaboration.



Programs like this firmly establish Korea as a global hub for advanced medical technology and education. The collaboration between CG MedTech, CGBIO, and international institutions reaffirms Korea's commitment to innovation and its leadership in spine surgery education and technology.

