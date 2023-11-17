CG Pharmaceuticals Announces the Commencement of Phase 2 Study for Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

ORINDA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Pharmaceuticals announces the commencement of Phase 2 study for metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) with the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of ivaltinostat (ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT05249101).

The RP2D of ivaltinostat (250 mg/m2) was determined by the Safety Review Committee (SRC) following a thorough safety data review from 3 cohorts of increasing dose levels of ivaltinostat in combination with a fixed dose of capecitabine. The SRC has unanimously recommended proceeding to Phase 2, marking a significant milestone, effective immediately, the study is open for the enrollment of patients.

In Phase 2, metastatic PDAC patients who show no evidence of disease progression after an initial treatment with FOLFIRINOX will receive either combination therapy or capecitabine monotherapy. The primary endpoint is progression free survival.

Dr. Gene Cho, Vice President of Global Strategic Planning at CG Pharmaceuticals, expressed his excitement, "I am thrilled and honored to share this important study milestone and witness the commencement of Phase 2, with an enrollment target of 52 patients. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our investigators, partners, and, most importantly, our patients for their invaluable participation in this critical study."

The study abstract has been accepted by the ASCO GI and will be presented on January 19, 2024, San Francisco, California.

About Ivaltinostat:

Ivaltinostat, a novel anticancer therapeutic candidate that inhibits enzymatic activity of histone deacetylase, has been evaluated for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

About CG Pharmaceuticals:

CG Pharmaceuticals, a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of CG Invites, is dedicated to advancing innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclosure:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the goals, business strategy, financial and market position, product development, and projections for the Company. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ. The information in this release is provided only as of the written date, and CG Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, except as required by law.

