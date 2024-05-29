CG Pharmaceuticals Prepares to Showcase Its Ongoing Phase 2 Study for Ivaltinostat in Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

ORINDA, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Pharmaceuticals, a company dedicated to advancing innovative therapies to improve the lives of patients with cancer, prepares to showcase its advancements in metastatic PDAC therapy.

The study design of a randomized multi-center Phase 2 US clinical trial, which is actively enrolling patients, is scheduled to be presented on June 1st, 1:30 – 4:30 PM CDT at the ASCO Annual Meeting (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05249101).

"Metastatic PDAC continues to be an aggressive cancer with limited treatment options. We are pleased that CG Pharmaceuticals is investing in pancreatic cancer research and look forward to the results of their trial," said Anna Berkenblit, MD, MMSc, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN). "Clinical trials are an important aspect of accelerating new developments that improve outcomes for pancreatic cancer patients. PanCAN recommends that patients with PDAC consider participating in clinical trials."

In the Phase 1b study, 28 patients with locally advanced or metastatic PDAC who had received at least one prior line of therapy were administered ivaltinostat at three dose levels (60, 125, and 250 mg/m²) in combination with capecitabine. The study demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no treatment-related serious adverse events. At the time of data cutoff (5/6/2024), 16 patients were alive with 3 patients continuing treatment, and 7 patients were treated for longer than 6 months with the longest duration of treatment of 16 months. The Phase 2 study compares the efficacy of ivaltinostat/capecitabine combination therapy versus capecitabine monotherapy in metastatic PDAC patients who have shown no evidence of disease progression after first-line chemotherapy. Efficacy endpoints include progression-free survival, objective response rate, disease control rate, and overall survival.

About Ivaltinostat:

Ivaltinostat is a potential first-in-class novel therapeutic candidate for PDAC that inhibits enzymatic activity of histone deacetylase and has been evaluated for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. CG Pharmaceuticals continues to make strides in its mission to provide innovative treatment options for metastatic PDAC patients.

