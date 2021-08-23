CG Roxane Announces California Youth Sustainability Awards, Allocating $55,000 Across Six Prizes To Celebrate The People Who Put The Planet First

"This is an exciting opportunity for CG Roxane to celebrate the young leaders who have invested in their communities and our planet, by acknowledging and rewarding them," said CG Roxane Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Charles Calvat. "The future is founded in our youth and we are excited to foster their sustainability and community efforts, which align with our commitments as a company."

The annual awards program will give $55,000 across six prizes recognizing young individuals who are making a difference in their communities through sustainability efforts. Awardees will also have the opportunity to tour CG Roxane's San Bernardino recycled plastic (rPET) facility as well as receive CG Roxane branded merchandise. Award tiers include:

One Grand Prize "Hero Award" of $20,000

Two "Champion Awards" of $10,000

Three "Leader Awards" of $5,000

The judging panel includes members from CG Roxane as well as its partners, including The California Coastal Commission. The California Coastal Commission has been a partner since 2008, with CG Roxane sponsoring its California Coastal Cleanup Day, a statewide volunteer event focused on the marine environment.

"We're thrilled to be a part of CG Roxane's Sustainability Awards Program and have the opportunity to help recognize talented individuals for their work," said California Coastal Commission Marine Debris Program Manager Eben Schwartz. "It's wonderful young Californians will be celebrated for sustainability efforts that are making a positive, lasting impact on our planet."

Applications can be submitted at CrystalGeyserPlease.com/sustainability . Candidates will be asked to share three short essays. The first asks candidates to describe a problem their community is facing and the solution they developed and worked on, the second, sharing what community means to them and third, how will they plan to use this award to further their local sustainability efforts. Candidates are required at the time of submission to have been a California resident for a minimum of one year, be under the age of 21, a U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen and be able to demonstrate tangible action they've taken in their community.

The call for submissions opens August 23, 2021 and ends October 15, 2021 and winners will be announced on America Recycles Day on November 15, 2021, also signifying the two-year anniversary of CG Roxane's San Bernardino rPET facility and recycling center opening. In addition to the cash prize awards, anyone who submits a completed application to the awards will have the option to receive a CG Roxane branded t-shirt.

For more information and complete rules on CG Roxane's California Youth Sustainability Awards, please visit: CrystalGeyserPlease.com/sustainability.

About CG Roxane

CG Roxane LLC is a privately held, family-owned and operated enterprise and bottled water company. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water in the United States and is a product of CG Roxane. CG Roxane has been an environmental steward since it began operation in 1990, with the core founding principle of bottling spring water at its source. It is exactly the same today, and it's what separates us from every other U.S. bottled water company. For more information, visit crystalgeyserplease.com or follow CG Roxane on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

