New integrated campaign from the maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® brings spring source transparency, sustainability, and community commitment to life

NOVATO, Calif., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Roxane LLC, the family–owned maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, today announced the launch of its 2026 integrated marketing campaign, "The Adventures of Al Pine," introducing Al Pine for the first time as a new brand character created to embody the values, legacy, and source integrity that have defined the company for more than 35 years.

CG Roxane Introduces “The Adventures of Al Pine,” Debuting Al Pine as the Storyteller Behind Bottled‑at‑the‑Source Spring Water

The campaign marks a new creative chapter for Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® while reinforcing a founding principle that has remained unchanged since 1990: water should be bottled directly at the spring source. Through Al Pine—an approachable, outdoors–loving conservationist brought to life through imaginative storytelling—CG Roxane offers consumers a clearer, more human connection to where its Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® comes from and how it gets from a known protected spring source to store shelves.

Al Pine is introduced through an improvised story told from a child's point of view, blending imagination with reality to demystify the source–to–shelf journey of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®. Rather than presenting nature as something to be conquered, the campaign portrays Al Pine as a caretaker and guide, reflecting CG Roxane's long–standing respect for the natural environments that protect its seven U.S. spring sources.

"Al Pine helps us tell a very real story in a way that feels warm, honest, and accessible," said Anne–Charlotte de La Porte, Vice President of Marketing at CG Roxane. "At its core, this campaign is about trust—trust in where your water comes from, how it's bottled, and the commitments behind it. Al Pine gives voice to the principles we've lived by for decades."

The campaign is informed by newly commissioned 2026 consumer research that underscores why this clarity matters. The study found that 65% of Americans describe themselves as picky about the water they drink, with a strong preference for spring water and a growing expectation for transparency around sourcing. At the same time, the data revealed that many consumers remain unsure how bottled water brands differ, with fewer than four in ten recognizing that Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is always bottled at the spring source, never from the tap, and never transported by tanker truck. These findings reinforce the opportunity—and responsibility— to educate consumers on what authentic spring sourcing truly means.

In 2026, CG Roxane continues to honor its commitments to sustainability, including a major operational milestone at its Benton, Tennessee facility. Nearly three decades after the plant first opened, CG Roxane is expanding the site to bring cap and preform manufacturing fully in–house, complementing its existing recycled PET operations and further reducing the environmental footprint of bottle production. By consolidating bottle manufacturing and bottling on one site using recycled materials already processed locally, the company is strengthening quality control while reducing transportation–related emissions.

"This expansion allows us to be better stewards of both our materials and our community," said Jean–Christophe Saillard, Plant Manager of CG Roxane's Benton recycling operations. "Producing preforms and caps on site improves efficiency, lowers our carbon footprint, and gives us greater control over maintaining our recycled content standards. It's a long–term investment in how we do things the right way."

Alongside its operational investments, CG Roxane continues to prioritize community partnerships as a core part of its mission. Through its ongoing support of organizations such as Motiv Sports, the company has helped hydrate tens of thousands of athletes at events nationwide. CG Roxane is also the official water partner of Bay to Breakers, where it maintains an on-site booth and supports runners throughout the course, including participation and visibility from Crystal Geyser runners, highlighting both hydration support and active engagement with the running community.

Its decade-long relationship with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland has provided both financial support and in-kind water donations for critical pediatric care, food access, and community health programs. These efforts reflect CG Roxane's belief that commitment to community is inseparable from its responsibility as a national bottled water brand.

"The Adventures of Al Pine are not just about how our water is bottled," de La Porte added. "It's about accountability—to our sources, our communities, and the families who bring Crystal Geyser into their homes every day."

Through the debut of Al Pine and the launch of "The Adventures of Al Pine," CG Roxane enters 2026 with a renewed focus on education, transparency, and stewardship—bringing its spring source story to life while staying true to the principles that have shaped the company since day one.

The 360-degree campaign is a multi-channel paid media effort across three seasonal flights, projecting over 364 million total impressions across 12 major U.S. markets, spanning the West Coast and new East Coast media-market launches. This full-funnel approach utilizes a broad media mix—including linear and streaming TV, paid social, Spanish-language media, and innovative retail media partners like Instacart and Walmart Connect—and strategically ties the brand to major sports moments, notably an exclusive water sponsorship of the 2026 FIFA World Cup La Copa Fan Festival in Inglewood.

For more information about CG Roxane and its Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® products visit CrystalGeyserPlease.com.

*Data from a survey of 2,000 general population Americans who have access to the internet that was commissioned by CG Roxane and administered and conducted by Talker Research between March 19 to March 23, 2026.

About CG Roxane LLC

CG Roxane LLC is a privately held, family-owned and operated enterprise and bottled water company. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is the number one nationally distributed bottled spring water in the United States and is a product of CG Roxane. CG Roxane has been an environmental steward since it began operation in 1990, with the core founding principle of bottling spring water at its source. It is exactly the same today, and it's what separates us from every other U.S. bottled water company. For more information, visit crystalgeyserplease.com.

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SOURCE CG Roxane LLC